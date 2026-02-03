Deadline for Olympic Medical Center board position is Thursday

PORT ANGELES — The deadline to submit an application for the Position 1 vacancy on the Olympic Medical Center board of commissioners is 4 p.m. Thursday.

The individual selected to fill the seat will serve until a new commissioner is elected in 2027.

Although the full term for the position runs through Dec. 31, 2029, the seat will be open for candidate filings in 2027 so an elected official can complete the remainder of the term.

The vacancy resulted from the death of commissioner John Nutter on Dec. 22.

Information and instructions can be found at tinyurl.com/mvr88hh7.