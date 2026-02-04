Climate action group is guiding reduction goals

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Climate Action Committee is working to keep the county and the city of Port Townsend aligned with international and state-level goals.
The committee (CAC), a joint county and city group, is composed of 15 members from the county, city, the Jefferson County PUD, Jefferson Healthcare, Jefferson Transit, the Port of Port Townsend, the Port Townsend Paper Corporation and the community at large.
The CAC’s primary role is to advise the government agencies on updating and implementing climate action plans.
Presenting committee history, recent progress and future plans to Port Townsend City Council on Monday were the CAC’s chair and vice chair, Cindy Jayne and county commissioner Heather Dudley Nollette.
The CAC formed in 2008, following the county’s adoption of a greenhouse gas reduction goal in 2008, according to a presentation slide.
Dudley Nollette joined the CAC last year, sitting on the food systems resilience sub-committee.
The sub-committee spent time in 2025 collaborating with local food systems advocates and stakeholders trying to get the lay of the land, Dudley Nollette said.
Port Townsend City Council member Neil Nelson asked about metrics being tracked.
The 2018 emissions data such as vehicle miles traveled, electricity and propane used were gathered from a number of sources, including the state, which tracks state road usage. The multiple PUDs, which provide power to the county, and the agencies involved in the CAC all provided data, Jayne said in a later interview.
Data for propane usage in households, which the census tracks, allowed for an estimation of the carbon footprint of propane, she added.
Jayne acknowledged that the committee’s goals, along with the goals of the city and the Paris Climate Accord, are ambitious.
“Certainly I think the Paris Climate Accord goals are ambitious across the board,” Jayne said. “But when you look at the need, you might say they’re not ambitious enough.”
The CAC meets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of even months at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St. Meetings are open to the public. The next meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 24.
A Zoom link and information on entering public comment can be found at tinyurl.com/5cyn96ac.
A list of CAC documents, including the inventories and the 2011 Climate Action Plan, are at tinyurl.com/ys4snk32.
________
Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.