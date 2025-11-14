Clallam PUD is planning facility

PORT ANGELES — Clallam PUD has started the process of constructing a new facility in Port Angeles to replace the existing one the utility uses.

Last month, PUD commissioners approved sending out a request for qualifications for the design and development of a new Port Angeles Operations Warehouse, General Manager Sean Worthington said.

“We’ve been talking about this for several years,” he said. “I would say the process started in late 2022. In early 2023, we really started exploring our options.”

Currently, the PUD leases a building it uses to house the Port Angeles line crew, the utility’s tree-trimming operation, the auto shop and facilities workers. The building was constructed in the 1960s and is on leased land as well.

“Any improvements we make to it is really a sunk cost, so we’ve been looking for an opportunity to secure land and build,” Worthington said. “The building no longer meets safety standards for today, and we’ve outgrown every aspect of the location.”

The PUD is under contract to purchase land in Port Angeles near Fairchild International Airport. That contract is expected to close within the next week or two, Worthington said.

Assuming the contract closes, the PUD will construct its new building there, which is in the same vicinity as the existing building.

An intent to submit is due from consultants by 2 p.m. Dec. 30 while statements of qualifications are due by 2 p.m. Jan. 14, according to the request for qualifications.

The planned building, according to the request for qualifications (RFQ), is 27,000 square feet covered and conditioned for vehicles, mechanic shop and warehouse. An additional 17,000 square feet will be for uncovered employee and visitor parking.

The RFQ also states 32,000 square feet will be for covered, unconditional yard for utility vehicles and that 8,900 square feet will be for office/crew space with the ability to add additional offices in the future.

“If all things go well, we’re hoping to start construction in the latter part of next year, but more than likely, it will be in 2027,” Worthington said. “We’re hoping that the building will be open and ready by the end of 2027.”

It’s too soon in the process to have an exact budget for the project, but the PUD is expecting it to be between $30 million and $40 million, he said.

“Once we have the design, we can get a better idea on the construction costs,” Worthington said. “Last year, we did a needs assessment with a third-party company who went to the existing facility and evaluated our processes and needs, and that’s sort of how we got that budget.”

To fund the project, the PUD plans to pull from reserves, apply for grants and collect funds through a rate increase.

Current rates are $42.97 as a monthly basic charge with usage set at $0.0817 per kilowatt hour. The average customer uses 1,300 kilowatts per hour a month, according to figures provided by Worthington.

Rates will increase April 1 to a $44.58 monthly basic charge and usage set at $0.0848 per kilowatt hour. Using the average customer usage of 1,300 kWh, that would changes the average monthly charge from $149.18 to $154.82, which is a $5.64 increase. Of that amount, about $1.50 would be allocated to cover borrowing costs for the new building, Worthington said.

“As general manager, my responsibility is to make decisions that serve our customers not just today, but for the next generation,” Worthington said. “Investing in a modern, resilient operations center ensures that Clallam PUD can continue delivering reliable, affordable service even as the demands on our systems grow.”

The new facility is the next step in ensuring resiliency for the PUD by allowing the utility to explore local power generation in Clallam County, Worthington said.

“We’re excited about it and we believe this is, without a doubt, in the best interest of our customers and our community,” he said.

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.