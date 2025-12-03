Clallam County looks to pass deficit budget

Agency sees about 7 percent rise over 2025 in expenditures

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County’s 2026 budget is nearly complete.

The three county commissioners on Tuesday conducted a public hearing on the budget, which is the next in a series of steps toward passing the annual plan.

Before the public hearing, the finance department presented the proposed budget. The county is looking to pass a deficit budget of about $1.2 million, which is down from the original estimated deficit of $3.258 million, Chief Financial Officer Mark Lane said.

“I’m very pleased with where we, I think, ended up, given the challenges we were facing,” Lane said.

The county is projected to have $57.335 million in revenue in 2026 with taxes accounting for 47 percent, or $26.898 million. Real and personal property taxes account for $12.456 million of that $26.898 million.

Since 2022, the average annual growth rate for property taxes has increased by 2.26 percent, according to Lane’s presentation.

Sales taxes, combined with local/juvenile criminal justice/public safety sales tax is budgeted at $14.036 million for 2026.

Early in the budget process, the finance department noted that sales tax growth has slowed since the pandemic as inflation with high interest costs have slowed consumer spending, Lane said.

“I will note that over the last two to three months in 2025, we have actually seen fairly robust sales tax growth, far in excess of what we were expecting,” he said.

Expenditures for 2026 are estimated at $58.729 million with personnel costs — payroll and benefits — accounting for 69 percent, or $40.794 million, of that amount.

The total expenditures is a 6.78 percent increase, or $3.7 million, over 2025, Lane said.

For expenditures covered by the general fund, 60 percent accounts for public safety such as the Sheriff’s Department ($19.289 million, or 33 percent), public defense ($3.183 million, or 5 percent), juvenile services ($3.315 million, or 6 percent) and courts ($4.576 million, or 8 percent).

The county is expected to have 331 full-time-equivalent employees next year, according to the presentation.

“I will note that the general fund is the largest employer of people within the county,” Lane said.

Deputy CFO Rebecca Turner provided information on the capital outlay overview, which covers $1.782 million of the general fund.

Covered in that overview is $1.412 million for the Healthcare Authority (HCA) Medicaid Reentry program, which is grant funded, and $527,000 for Parks & Facilities capital projects. The county roads department will receive $9.940 million for right-of-way land purchases, county road construction and vehicle and equipment purchases. The Sheriff’s Department is set to receive $17.36 million, with most of that money for the Joint Public Safety Facility, Turner said.

For the total county capital budget of $54.3 million, nearly $44 million will be sourced from grants or loans, according to the presentation.

The county’s general fund reserve is projected to be at $14.595 million for 2026 with 42 percent set as committed budgetary reserves, 6 percent as restricted reserves and 52 percent as unrestricted reserves.

“The county has been able to maintain reserve levels at or above the 25 percent goal from 2021 to 2023 and again in 2025 (but due to HCA grant advances received),” the presentation states. “Based on the Proposed Budget for 2026, reserves are projected to end the year at 25.2 percent, in line with the 25 percent goal.”

The HCA grant was an advance of $4 million, Lane said.

“So as those monies begin to be spent, it’s understandable, certainly, that we’re going to see our reserves drop a bit as those monies are utilized,” he said. “And for 2026, we do see our reserves for next year decreasing approximately 7.5 percent.”

The proposed budget is “remarkably solid” for 2026, Commissioner Mark Ozias said.

“What we are not seeing is significant erosion of our reserve in order to cover costs this year,” Ozias said. “What we are not seeing is massive amounts of layoffs and what we’re not seeing is instability.”

During the public hearing, John Worthington of Sequim said the commissioners will be doing a disservice to Clallam County citizens if this budget is passed.

In response to criticism of the budget relying so heavily on property taxes, Ozias said that only two or three, maybe four, counties in the state have more sales tax revenue than property taxes.

“The thing that all of those counties have in common is extremely large tourism economies,” he said. “It’s unusual, in terms of county finances, for sales tax revenue to be more significant than property tax revenue.”

A public hearing was continued to 5 p.m. Tuesday, which was after press time. The discussion may continue Dec. 9.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
National Park Service asks for help in locating missing woman

More in News

Christopher Thomsen, portraying Santa Claus, holds a corgi mix named Lizzie on Saturday at the Airport Garden Center in Port Angeles. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Peninsula Friends of Animals. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Santa Paws

Christopher Thomsen, portraying Santa Claus, holds a corgi mix named Lizzie on… Continue reading

Peninsula lawmakers await budget

Gov. Ferguson to release supplemental plan this month

Clallam County looks to pass deficit budget

Agency sees about 7 percent rise over 2025 in expenditures

Officer testifies bullet lodged in car’s pillar

Witness says she heard gunfire at Port Angeles park

A copper rockfish caught as part of a state Department of Fish and Wildlife study in 2017. The distended eyes resulted from a pressure change as the fish was pulled up from a depth of 250 feet. (David B. Williams)
Author to highlight history of Puget Sound

Talk at PT Library to cover naming, battles, tribes

Vern Frykholm, who has made more than 500 appearances as George Washington since 2012, visits with Dave Spencer. Frykholm and 10 members of the New Dungeness Chapter, NSDAR, visited with about 30 veterans on Nov. 8, just ahead of Veterans Day. (New Dungeness Chapter DAR)
New Dungeness DAR visits veterans at senior facilities

Members of the New Dungeness Chapter, National Society Daughters of… Continue reading

Festival of Trees contest.
Contest: Vote for your favorite tree online

Olympic Medical Center Foundation’s Festival of Trees event goes through Dec. 25

“Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, National Park Service officials said. Her rented vehicle was located Sunday at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park. (National Park Service)
National Park Service asks for help in locating missing woman

Rented vehicle located Sunday at Sol Duc trailhead

Kendra Russo of Found and Foraged Fibers in Anacortes holds a mirror as Jayne Johnson of Sequim tries on a skirt during a craft fair on Saturday in Uptown Port Townsend. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Mirror image

Kendra Russo of Found and Foraged Fibers in Anacortes holds a mirror… Continue reading

Flu cases rising on Peninsula

COVID-19, RSV low, health official says

Clallam board approves levy amounts for taxing districts

Board hears requests for federal funding, report on weed control

Jury selected in trial for attempted murder

Man allegedly shot car with 2 people inside