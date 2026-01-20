Chimacum superintendent receives national award

CHIMACUM — Chimacum School District Superintendent Scott Mauk has received the National School Public Relations Association’s Superintendents to Watch award, which recognizes district leaders with fewer than five years of experience who emphasize communication as a core part of their work.

Mauk was one of 30 superintendents nationwide to receive the honor on Jan. 9.

Mauk was recognized for emphasizing clear, consistent communication since becoming superintendent in 2021, tying outreach to Chimacum’s strategic goals through face-to-face engagement, newsletters and short on-site videos that have improved transparency and helped keep families and community members informed about district decisions, according to the NSPRA.