Jefferson Healthcare welcomes first patients to new radiation oncology clinic

This month marked a major milestone for Jefferson Healthcare as the hospital’s new radiation oncology clinic welcomed its first patients.

The clinic, located in the recently opened Castle View wing, expands Jefferson Healthcare’s ability to provide advanced, comprehensive cancer care right here at home.

New providers

As part of its comprehensive cancer care, Jefferson Healthcare has welcomed three new providers to the department:

  • Dr. Sabrina Prime, MD, MPHS
  • Dr. Jason Suh, MD
  • Melissa Jenkins, FNP-C, MSN, BSN

A major step forward for local cancer care

Jefferson Healthcare now offers fully integrated oncology services, including both medical and radiation oncology. This achievement means that patients no longer need to travel long distances for the full spectrum of cancer treatment.

Radiation therapy typically requires daily visits for several weeks, which can be physically and emotionally exhausting, especially for those already experiencing fatigue from other treatments.

“Adding radiation oncology here will make a real difference in patients’ quality of life,” said Jefferson Healthcare’s radiation oncologist, Dr. Sabrina Prime.

“For years, Jefferson Healthcare has offered patients access to medical oncology services like chemotherapy and immunotherapy,” Dr. Prime said. “We’ve also provided surgical care, including lumpectomies and biopsies. But patients who needed radiation had to travel long distances for daily treatments. Now, they can stay close to home for every part of their care.”

Teamwork and community at the heart of this accomplishment

Behind the new radiation oncology clinic’s seamless opening was the dedication of Jefferson Healthcare’s oncology team and community partners who made this vision a reality.

Chief Nursing Officer Tina Toner expressed pride in the team’s accomplishment: “I have been so excited about opening day, and to see it come and go so seamlessly is a testament to the team’s hard work and ability. Not only was this day a symbol of that effort, but it also reminded me what it means for our patients – excellent care close to home during one of the most trying times of their lives. I am so proud of our oncology team and Jefferson Healthcare.”

“This is a tremendous step forward for our patients and our community,” said Dr. Steve Butterfield, Chief Medical Officer at Jefferson Healthcare. “Radiation oncology is a highly specialized service that is rarely found in rural settings. Our ability to offer it here speaks volumes about the commitment of our community and the exceptional team we’ve built.”

A community effort comes to life

The expansion of cancer services is the result of a true community partnership. The Jefferson Healthcare Foundation, the hospital’s nonprofit arm, worked alongside local residents and donors to raise over $2 million for the purchase of the linear accelerator – the advanced technology needed to deliver targeted radiation therapy.

This outpouring of support has made it possible for patients in East Jefferson County to access comprehensive oncology care, both medical and radiation, close to home.

