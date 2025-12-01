Jefferson Healthcare Medical Oncologist Dr. Jason Suh. Photo by Sarah Wright Photography

Jefferson Healthcare Medical Oncologist Dr. Jason Suh. Photo by Sarah Wright Photography

Jefferson Healthcare hosts prostate cancer screening and prevention forum Dec. 8

Free community event will feature dinner, expert speakers and guidance on prostate cancer screening

Jefferson Healthcare oncologists Dr. Sabrina Prime and Dr. Jason Suh are hosting a free community forum focused on prostate cancer screening, risk and prevention Monday, Dec. 8.

The event – Take Charge of Your Prostate Health – will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Garden Row Café, with dinner prepared by Jefferson Healthcare Chef Arran Stark.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Reserve your seat by calling 360-385-2200 ext. 1671.

Screening is recommended for this common cancer

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among individuals with a prostate, and screening recommendations continue to evolve. This event aims to equip attendees with the latest information to support informed, personalized decisions about their health.

Featured speakers and topics include:

  • Jason Suh, MD, Medical Oncologist – Discussing the impact locally and nationwide of ending routine prostate cancer screening, and local trends in late-stage prostate cancer in Jefferson County.
  • Sabrina Prime, MD, MPHS, Radiation Oncologist – Explores the role of shared decision-making in screening, and how active surveillance works and when it may be recommended.
Jefferson Healthcare Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sabrina Prime. Photo by Sarah Wright Photography

Jefferson Healthcare Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sabrina Prime. Photo by Sarah Wright Photography

Who should attend?

The forum is designed for individuals:

  • with a prostate between the ages of 55 and 69
  • those with a family history of prostate cancer
  • Black and African American people with a prostate between the ages of 45 and 75, who may face a higher risk
  • partners and caregivers who wish to learn more

Screening opportunities will be available following the event for attendees who do not currently have a primary care provider.

Jefferson Healthcare’s expanding oncology services

This educational forum comes at a pivotal moment for cancer care in East Jefferson County. In October, Jefferson Healthcare opened its new radiation oncology clinic in the Castle View wing, welcoming its first patients and expanding the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive cancer treatment close to home.

READ MORE: Jefferson Healthcare welcomes first patients to new radiation oncology clinic

With both medical oncology and radiation oncology now fully integrated, Jefferson Healthcare offers advanced, coordinated cancer care without requiring patients to travel long distances, an achievement made possible through the generosity of our community.

Event details:

  • What: Take Charge of Your Prostate Health, Prostate Cancer Community Forum & Dinner
  • When: Monday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Garden Row Café, Jefferson Healthcare, with dinner provided by Chef Arran Stark

  • How: Free; reserve your seat at 360-385-2200 ext. 1671

About Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare is an award-winning, full-service healthcare organization meeting the care needs of East Jefferson County. Jefferson Healthcare offers inpatient and comprehensive outpatient services including primary and specialty physician care.

The news and editorial staff of Sound Publishing, Inc. had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Sound Publishing, Inc.

Sound Publishing, Inc. does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products, nor do we endorse any products posted in our Marketplace.

Previous
Celtic magic returns to Washington with Christmas in Washington 2025!

More in Local Marketplace

Jefferson Healthcare Medical Oncologist Dr. Jason Suh. Photo by Sarah Wright Photography
Jefferson Healthcare hosts prostate cancer screening and prevention forum Dec. 8

Free community event will feature dinner, expert speakers and guidance on prostate cancer screening

Electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle welcomes the Seattle Irish Dance Company and others for this year’s Christmas in Washington Concert Series. Courtesy Christmas in Washington
Celtic magic returns to Washington with Christmas in Washington 2025!

Performances bring the spirit of the holidays to the Field Hall in Port Angeles Dec. 21 22

Dr. Sabrina Prime speaks to local donors about the new Linear Accelerator at Jefferson Healthcare’s Radiation Oncology Clinic. Sarah Wright Aubin Photo
Jefferson Healthcare welcomes first patients to new radiation oncology clinic

This month marked a major milestone for Jefferson Healthcare as the hospital’s… Continue reading

First Fed CEO Curt Queyrouze talks about the importance of Community Banking. Courtesy First Fed
Why community banking still matters: A conversation with First Fed CEO Curt Queyrouze

In an age of digital innovation and financial giants, community banks continue… Continue reading

Since August 2024, the City of Port Angeles has gathered thousands of public comments, survey responses and related feedback to inform the City’s long-term housing vision.
Help shape Port Angeles’s future on Oct. 22

After nearly two years of work – thousands of public comments, six… Continue reading

Pictured here is the “The Morning Crew”, a group of guys that have been members of the YMCA of Port Angeles for over 40 years and have been coming to play racquetball together. Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA. Pictured here is the “The Morning Crew”, a group of guys that have been members of the YMCA of Port Angeles for over 40 years and have been coming to play racquetball together. Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA.
Unlock health, wellness and community connection at the Olympic Peninsula YMCA

“Fall into fitness” with a Y membership and kick-start your wellness goals

First Fed’s 2025 Proudly PNW Photo Contest drew nearly a thousand entries from community members across Western Washington. Courtesy First Fed
Winning Moments: PNW Photo Contest captures local beauty and talent

From misty mountains to dynamic coastal wildlife, the Pacific Northwest’s natural splendor… Continue reading

New Re/Max Prime owner Jerrin Fiorini celebrates hometown roots, community service and vision to keep Sequim’s real estate locally focused.
Rooted in community, building the future: Jerrin Fiorini leads Re/Max Prime into a new chapter

Blending hometown roots with vision to keep Sequim’s real estate market community-focused

First Fed team members volunteer in Sequim during Community Spirit Day 2024. Courtesy First Fed
First Fed expands Community Spirit Day into a month of service

Building on a century-long legacy of community support, First Fed took its… Continue reading

Schroeter Goldmark & Bender offers nearly 50 years of experience in guiding families across Washington and Oregon through asbestos litigation.
Know your options for fighting mesothelioma – and who you can trust to help

Download a free guide to learn what causes mesothelioma, your legal rights and what to look for in a skilled asbestos attorney

<em>Birdy</em> is a new contemporary dance work by Taiwan’s Hung Dance, coming to Field Arts & Events Hall Nov. 12. Courtesy Field Arts & Events Hall
Field Arts & Events Hall Announces “BIG & BOLD” 2025-2026 Season

The Olympic Peninsula’s premiere performing arts venue partners with BANFF, Nat Geo & more for fall/winter shows

The City of Port Angeles’ 2025 draft Housing Action Plan presents a number of specific actions to tackle housing needs and challenges. Residents are encouraged to review the draft online, then provide feedback by Oct. 22. Courtesy City of Port Angeles
Grassroots participation guides Port Angeles Housing Action Plan

Community urged to review draft plan and provide feedback by Oct. 22