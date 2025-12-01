Jefferson Healthcare hosts prostate cancer screening and prevention forum Dec. 8

Free community event will feature dinner, expert speakers and guidance on prostate cancer screening

Jefferson Healthcare oncologists Dr. Sabrina Prime and Dr. Jason Suh are hosting a free community forum focused on prostate cancer screening, risk and prevention Monday, Dec. 8.

The event – Take Charge of Your Prostate Health – will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Garden Row Café, with dinner prepared by Jefferson Healthcare Chef Arran Stark.

Space is limited and reservations are required. Reserve your seat by calling 360-385-2200 ext. 1671.

Screening is recommended for this common cancer

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among individuals with a prostate, and screening recommendations continue to evolve. This event aims to equip attendees with the latest information to support informed, personalized decisions about their health.

Featured speakers and topics include:

Jason Suh, MD, Medical Oncologist – Discussing the impact locally and nationwide of ending routine prostate cancer screening, and local trends in late-stage prostate cancer in Jefferson County.

Discussing the impact locally and nationwide of ending routine prostate cancer screening, and local trends in late-stage prostate cancer in Jefferson County. Sabrina Prime, MD, MPHS, Radiation Oncologist – Explores the role of shared decision-making in screening, and how active surveillance works and when it may be recommended.

Jefferson Healthcare Radiation Oncologist Dr. Sabrina Prime. Photo by Sarah Wright Photography

Who should attend?

The forum is designed for individuals:

with a prostate between the ages of 55 and 69

those with a family history of prostate cancer

Black and African American people with a prostate between the ages of 45 and 75, who may face a higher risk

partners and caregivers who wish to learn more

Screening opportunities will be available following the event for attendees who do not currently have a primary care provider.

Jefferson Healthcare’s expanding oncology services

This educational forum comes at a pivotal moment for cancer care in East Jefferson County. In October, Jefferson Healthcare opened its new radiation oncology clinic in the Castle View wing, welcoming its first patients and expanding the hospital’s ability to provide comprehensive cancer treatment close to home.

With both medical oncology and radiation oncology now fully integrated, Jefferson Healthcare offers advanced, coordinated cancer care without requiring patients to travel long distances, an achievement made possible through the generosity of our community.

Event details:

What: Take Charge of Your Prostate Health, Prostate Cancer Community Forum & Dinner

Take Charge of Your Prostate Health, Prostate Cancer Community Forum & Dinner When: Monday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Where: Garden Row Café, Jefferson Healthcare, with dinner provided by Chef Arran Stark

Garden Row Café, Jefferson Healthcare, with dinner provided by Chef Arran Stark How: Free; reserve your seat at 360-385-2200 ext. 1671

