Celtic magic returns to Washington with Christmas in Washington 2025!

Performances bring the spirit of the holidays to the Field Hall in Port Angeles Dec. 21 22

Electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle welcomes the Seattle Irish Dance Company and others for this year’s Christmas in Washington Concert Series. Courtesy Christmas in Washington

The Christmas in Washington Concert Series is back, bringing the magic of Christmas to the heart of Washington this December.

Now in its 19th year, the 14-concert series features Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas, a beloved holiday tradition throughout the Northwest. With an expanded lineup for 2025, the show will stop at performing arts centers in Bellevue, Kirkland, Port Angeles, Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Yakima and Wenatchee.

This grand production features the showmanship and fiery fiddle of electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle, complemented by the Seattle Irish Dance Company, the All-Star Celtic Night Band, Irish Tenor and guitarist Dan Connolly, plus the captivating voice of former Miss Kirkland, Emily McIntosh.

Pamela Casella and Veronica Nim Olson will share their operatic talents exclusively for the tour’s Bellevue Shows.

Castle’s musical journey has seen him perform alongside members of renowned supergroups including Heart, Queen, Journey, Bad Company, YES, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Blues Traveler and more. A recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant for his cultural diversity and community outreach work, Castle’s 12 award-winning albums can be heard through all major music streaming services.

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas ~ LIVE CD, produced in partnership with Christmas in Washington and released internationally in 2024, will also be available to concertgoers while supplies last.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to crafting family-friendly events, proceeds from these Christmas in Washington concerts, CD sales, Christmas bears and concert T-shirts will support student and youth programs in Washington state.

In addition, a new initiative, “A HOME for the Holidays,” will help a deserving family with five boys and deep roots in the Lake Chelan area secure their own home.

All ages are welcome! For information and tickets, visit ChristmasInWashington.com or call 509-881-8811. Group tickets are also available. Follow on Facebook and Instagram for any updates.

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Washington concert tour:

• Ellensburg, Nov. 29 at Morgan PAC. Tickets available online & at Kittitas County Chamber.

• Bellevue, Dec. 9 & 10 at Meydenbauer Center Theatre. Tickets available online.

• Moses Lake, Dec. 12 at Wallenstein Theater. Tickets available online and at the Moses Lake Chamber.

• Yakima, Dec 13 at Capitol Theater. Tickets available online and from the theater.

• Wenatchee, Dec. 14 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Tickets available online and at Numerica PAC box office.

• Kirkland, Dec 19 and 20 at Kirkland Performing Arts Center. Tickets available online and at KPC.

• Port Angeles, Dec. 21 and 22 at Field Arts & Events Hall. Tickets available online and at Field Hall box office.