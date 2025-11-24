Electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle welcomes the Seattle Irish Dance Company and others for this year’s Christmas in Washington Concert Series. Courtesy Christmas in Washington

Electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle welcomes the Seattle Irish Dance Company and others for this year’s Christmas in Washington Concert Series. Courtesy Christmas in Washington

Celtic magic returns to Washington with Christmas in Washington 2025!

Performances bring the spirit of the holidays to the Field Hall in Port Angeles Dec. 21 22

The Christmas in Washington Concert Series is back, bringing the magic of Christmas to the heart of Washington this December.

Now in its 19th year, the 14-concert series features Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas, a beloved holiday tradition throughout the Northwest. With an expanded lineup for 2025, the show will stop at performing arts centers in Bellevue, Kirkland, Port Angeles, Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Yakima and Wenatchee.

This grand production features the showmanship and fiery fiddle of electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle, complemented by the Seattle Irish Dance Company, the All-Star Celtic Night Band, Irish Tenor and guitarist Dan Connolly, plus the captivating voice of former Miss Kirkland, Emily McIntosh.

Pamela Casella and Veronica Nim Olson will share their operatic talents exclusively for the tour’s Bellevue Shows.

Castle’s musical journey has seen him perform alongside members of renowned supergroups including Heart, Queen, Journey, Bad Company, YES, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Blues Traveler and more. A recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant for his cultural diversity and community outreach work, Castle’s 12 award-winning albums can be heard through all major music streaming services.

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas ~ LIVE CD, produced in partnership with Christmas in Washington and released internationally in 2024, will also be available to concertgoers while supplies last.

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to crafting family-friendly events, proceeds from these Christmas in Washington concerts, CD sales, Christmas bears and concert T-shirts will support student and youth programs in Washington state.

In addition, a new initiative, “A HOME for the Holidays,” will help a deserving family with five boys and deep roots in the Lake Chelan area secure their own home.

All ages are welcome! For information and tickets, visit ChristmasInWashington.com or call 509-881-8811. Group tickets are also available. Follow on Facebook and Instagram for any updates.

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Washington concert tour:

• Ellensburg, Nov. 29 at Morgan PAC. Tickets available online & at Kittitas County Chamber.

• Bellevue, Dec. 9 & 10 at Meydenbauer Center Theatre. Tickets available online.

• Moses Lake, Dec. 12 at Wallenstein Theater. Tickets available online and at the Moses Lake Chamber.

• Yakima, Dec 13 at Capitol Theater. Tickets available online and from the theater.

• Wenatchee, Dec. 14 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Tickets available online and at Numerica PAC box office.

• Kirkland, Dec 19 and 20 at Kirkland Performing Arts Center. Tickets available online and at KPC.

• Port Angeles, Dec. 21 and 22 at Field Arts & Events Hall. Tickets available online and at Field Hall box office.

The news and editorial staff of Sound Publishing, Inc. had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Sound Publishing, Inc.

Sound Publishing, Inc. does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products, nor do we endorse any products posted in our Marketplace.

More in Local Marketplace

Electric violin maestro Geoffrey Castle welcomes the Seattle Irish Dance Company and others for this year’s Christmas in Washington Concert Series. Courtesy Christmas in Washington
Celtic magic returns to Washington with Christmas in Washington 2025!

Performances bring the spirit of the holidays to the Field Hall in Port Angeles Dec. 21 22

Dr. Sabrina Prime speaks to local donors about the new Linear Accelerator at Jefferson Healthcare’s Radiation Oncology Clinic. Sarah Wright Aubin Photo
Jefferson Healthcare welcomes first patients to new radiation oncology clinic

This month marked a major milestone for Jefferson Healthcare as the hospital’s… Continue reading

First Fed CEO Curt Queyrouze talks about the importance of Community Banking. Courtesy First Fed
Why community banking still matters: A conversation with First Fed CEO Curt Queyrouze

In an age of digital innovation and financial giants, community banks continue… Continue reading

Since August 2024, the City of Port Angeles has gathered thousands of public comments, survey responses and related feedback to inform the City’s long-term housing vision.
Help shape Port Angeles’s future on Oct. 22

After nearly two years of work – thousands of public comments, six… Continue reading

Pictured here is the “The Morning Crew”, a group of guys that have been members of the YMCA of Port Angeles for over 40 years and have been coming to play racquetball together. Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA. Pictured here is the “The Morning Crew”, a group of guys that have been members of the YMCA of Port Angeles for over 40 years and have been coming to play racquetball together. Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA.
Unlock health, wellness and community connection at the Olympic Peninsula YMCA

“Fall into fitness” with a Y membership and kick-start your wellness goals

First Fed’s 2025 Proudly PNW Photo Contest drew nearly a thousand entries from community members across Western Washington. Courtesy First Fed
Winning Moments: PNW Photo Contest captures local beauty and talent

From misty mountains to dynamic coastal wildlife, the Pacific Northwest’s natural splendor… Continue reading

New Re/Max Prime owner Jerrin Fiorini celebrates hometown roots, community service and vision to keep Sequim’s real estate locally focused.
Rooted in community, building the future: Jerrin Fiorini leads Re/Max Prime into a new chapter

Blending hometown roots with vision to keep Sequim’s real estate market community-focused

First Fed team members volunteer in Sequim during Community Spirit Day 2024. Courtesy First Fed
First Fed expands Community Spirit Day into a month of service

Building on a century-long legacy of community support, First Fed took its… Continue reading

Schroeter Goldmark & Bender offers nearly 50 years of experience in guiding families across Washington and Oregon through asbestos litigation.
Know your options for fighting mesothelioma – and who you can trust to help

Download a free guide to learn what causes mesothelioma, your legal rights and what to look for in a skilled asbestos attorney

<em>Birdy</em> is a new contemporary dance work by Taiwan’s Hung Dance, coming to Field Arts & Events Hall Nov. 12. Courtesy Field Arts & Events Hall
Field Arts & Events Hall Announces “BIG & BOLD” 2025-2026 Season

The Olympic Peninsula’s premiere performing arts venue partners with BANFF, Nat Geo & more for fall/winter shows

The City of Port Angeles’ 2025 draft Housing Action Plan presents a number of specific actions to tackle housing needs and challenges. Residents are encouraged to review the draft online, then provide feedback by Oct. 22. Courtesy City of Port Angeles
Grassroots participation guides Port Angeles Housing Action Plan

Community urged to review draft plan and provide feedback by Oct. 22

“I know that what I love about my career, when I look back, is helping people, ” says Olympic Peninsula Realtor Eileen Schmitz.
‘The Olympic Peninsula is the best place in the world to heal’

Community helps Olympic Peninsula Realtor chart path toward health, and new opportunities