ISSUES OF FAITH: Music for our ears and a song in our hearts

WHILE I LOVE blue skies, sunshine and summertime, I do very much enjoy the Christmas season. What makes it even more delightful is the abundance of fabulous music.

There is a French carol which I came to love during my two years as a missionary in France, titled, “He Is Born, the Divine Christ Child.”

“Through the ages, prophets told, of a long-awaited Savior. Through the ages, prophets told, of this Child we now behold. He is born, the divine Christ child; Raise your voices in joyful melody!

“He is born, the divine Christ child, Sing of Jesus, the Baby mild.”

The lyrics are even more poetic in French.

Since the beginning of the world, prophets have foretold of the Savior Jesus Christ. Isaiah 9:6 declares, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Handel put those words to magnificent music.

In the Old Testament, Isaiah also stated, “Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel,” (Isaiah 7:14).

In the Book of Mormon, Samuel, an ancient prophet, also told about Christ’s birth. “And behold, there shall a new star arise, such an one as ye never have beheld; and this also shall be a sign unto you. And behold this is not all, there shall be many signs and wonders in heaven. And it shall come to pass that ye shall all be amazed, and wonder, insomuch that ye shall fall to the earth. And it shall come to pass that whosoever shall believe on the Son of God, the same shall have everlasting life,” (Helaman 14:5-8).

And then the long-awaited day came when Mary and Joseph had a Son like no other. “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn,” (Luke 2:7). To the shepherds in the field, the angel said, “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord,” (Luke 2:10-11).

Reverently we sing, “What Child is this, who, laid to rest, On Mary’s lap is sleeping. Whom angels greet with anthems sweet, While shepherds watch are keeping? This, this is Christ, the King, Whom shepherds guard, and angels sing: Haste, haste to bring Him laud, The Babe, the Son of Mary!”

Joyfully we sing praises to God. “Joy to the world, the Lord is come; Let earth receive her King! Let ev’ry heart prepare him room, And Saints and angels sing.”

What a fantastic time of year to remember our Savior, Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. What an excellent time to serve and love our neighbor. I pray that we may be full of gratitude for the rich blessings we enjoy and that we may be kind to those who are in need.

I would love to see you at our Christmas service the Sunday before Christmas. Or, if you are active in another faith, endeavor to worship at their Christmas service.

My prayer is that our hearts will be softened and our eyes will be looking towards Jesus Christ.

We may not have sunshine and blue skies this time of year, but we can have warmth in our hearts because Jesus Christ is our Savior.

“He is born, the divine Christ child. Raise your voices in joyful melody! He is born, the divine Christ child. Sing of Jesus, the Baby mild.”

Look unto Christ. Hallelujah and Merry Christmas!

