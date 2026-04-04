Sequim Arts Commission accepting entries for juried exhibition

SEQUIM — The Sequim Arts Commission is accepting entries for “Narratives: Stories in Art” through April 15.

Artwork can be submitted at https://portal.laserfiche.com/r7962/forms/survey/ueami.

The juried exhibition will be displayed in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Sequim Civic Center from June 5 through Aug. 20.

The commission is seeking works that embody narrative through personal histories and memoirs, cultural identity and heritage, myth, folklore and reimagined legends, social commentary and collective memory, fictional worlds and speculative futures, and abstract works that imply a story through form, gesture or symbolism.

Artwork will be juried by the commission during its April 27 meeting. Notifications will be sent to artists in early May.

For more information, call Sarah Hurt at 360-582-2477 or email shurt@sequimwa.gov.