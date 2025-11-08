HORSEPLAY: Freedom Farm Hoof Beats team finishes season

I HAD MY left knee replaced this week, which understandably left me with little energy to write Horseplay, so I want to thank Kimi Robertson for contributing to this column by sharing how well some of Freedom Farm’s Hoof Beats Youth Riding Club members did during this year’s show season.

Robertson wrote: “The Hoof Beats Competition Team had a fantastic show season this year! Under Freedom Farm owner/instructor Mary Gallagher’s steady direction and guidance, the team continues to put in consistent work on their horsemanship year-round and it shows. Their horses are calm, confident, and ready to compete, and the riders carry that same composed, focused energy into every class.”

This year, the team traveled to two shows in Wilsonville, Ore., for the Team Northwest Hunter/Jumper Show; two shows in Cle Elum for the Cascade Horse Shows and the Washington State Hunter Jumper Association; and four shows at the Bainbridge Island Saddle Club. They also made their annual trip to Long Beach, where the riders and horses enjoyed some well-earned relaxation and fun on the beach.

Throughout the season, the team earned many first- and second-place ribbons and consistently brought home Champion and Reserve Champion titles in their divisions.

Rated divisions: Lily Robertson with Ruby, Isabella Greimes with Pixie and Phoenix, and Daniella Dam with Zeus.

Outreach division: EllyAna Dam with Harriet and Hadley Wolslegel with Mimi.

All of these riders, along with Avonlea Lawrence, competed at the Bainbridge Island Saddle Club, which just announced year-end awards. Robertson received Champion Over Fences, Greimes earned second place, Dam third, Wolslegel sixth and Lawrence eighth place.

A few standout moments from the season included the Cascade Classic — a $500 class with more than 20 riders — where Robertson placed first, Dam second and Greimes third. Robertson also rode in her first Derby Cross (combining Hunter and Jumper elements) and took first place in the $750 class. To top it off, Dam and Greimes won first place in the Hunter Costume Pairs Class at the WSHJA show in Cle Elum.

It was truly an outstanding year for both riders and horses, and a wonderful reflection of Gallagher’s dedication and the team’s hard work.

It’s a thing — No Stirrups November is upon Freedom Farm, where an equestrian tradition follows show season with a chance for students to grow their skills, balance and strength while foregoing saddles and throwing on bareback pads to have some extra fun riding — their horses love it, too!

Barefoot trims

A unique part of The Hoof Beats Team is they all learn to trim their own horse’s hooves (under the guidance of Gallagher and her husband (and FF co-owner) Jerry Schmidt. The group competes on barefoot horses, putting hoof boots on them only when the ground is less than desirable. These kids do all of the hard work to get their horses ready from the hooves up — and they relish it!

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30, a Freedom Farm Feet First Hoof Care Class with Schmidt and Gallagher is open to the public. Bring your horse to learn hoof trimming or audit the class. To sign up or for more information email marygallagher@ freedom-farm.net.

Freedom Farm is a natural horsemanship-based training for all ages and boarding facility with a 100-foot by 190-foot covered arena, heated viewing room and much more. It’s located at 493 Spring Road in Agnew. Phone 360-457-4897 or visit Freedom-farm.net. Be sure to visit the Freedom Farm Facebook page.

