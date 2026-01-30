GriefShare seminars slated through May

PORT ANGELES — Independent Bible Church will host GriefShare at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

The scripture-based seminars will be conducted at the church, 116 E. Ahlvers Road, on Mondays through May 18.

A $20 workbook fee is payable at the first meeting.

Each week features a DVD presentation followed by small group discussion about the presentation.

The program is geared toward those grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, other family member or friend.

Sessions include “Is This Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”

For more information, call the church at 360-452-3351 or visit www.ibcofpa.org.