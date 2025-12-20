A GROWING CONCERN: Don’t let warm weather catch you out in the cold

I HOPE EVERYONE survived the wind storm on Tuesday night! Can you believe the weather we have had in December? I cannot.

I’ve seen dahlias in bloom and harvestable this last Monday, camellias in flower, daylily flowers and even a wild currant flowering.

The weather has been absolutely record-breaking, and my goodness, the rain. So now that the weather has somewhat changed this week, what does that mean for you and your flower garden?

Well first … it’s GREAT NEWS. Your plants so need a regular covering of frost to put them into a “dormant” stage, and it’s finally on its way.

I am greatly concerned about how our absence of any meaningful frost has discouraged plant growth this late in the year. I cut dahlias this week on Monday, saw dandelions in flower, petunias and lobelia in bloom — this is crazy for mid-December.

So what does that mean for your garden? Oh such a great question.

First, be aware that this extremely unseasonable warm weather is disrupting many botanical situations. I’m extremely concerned about how various perennials, bushes, shrubs, ground covers and trees are doing as I see perennials sprouting forth, buds on orchards and trees swelling, even roses regenerating themselves.

So to start, be aware — do NOT prune your trees, bushes or orchards yet. All pruning is stimulating. That is the last thing we want to do now. So, do NOT prune anything.

Later, we may discuss how pruning shocks things into two- or three-week delayed response. Disregard garden books and expert (except mine) advice and do not prune.

Weeds — oh my goodness, the weeds. They are up and growing, germinating and reproducing. If I were you, I would be a weeding maniac now. Weed, weed, weed — because, not only are they growing, they are in flower now in December. Here on the Peninsula, I have not seen such weed proliferation in December as I have this year. It’s absolutely crazy.

So, please, please, please — get on these weeds now and eradicate them. Pull them, cultivate them, or my favorite, smother them. A great trick, since all of our areas need more great topsoil or mulch, is to smother them.

Bury them in an inch or two of good organic topsoil or mulch. This time of year, the cool, dark days’ weather is to bury the weeds in a layer of organic material.

Not only will that kill them, but it will enhance the soil in your beds. It is one of my favorite gardening tricks this time of year.

The next concern is your “sensitive” perennials. When, it’s only a matter of when, the real cold weather arrives, your perennials are sprouting forth.

Stand ready to mulch them with a loose, light, airy covering of straw, pine bows, leaves and mulch. That will protect them from the hard frost and their new, seasonable tender growth.

Please take heed of this advice. This is my No. 1 concern this year.

Our unseasonable mild, warm weather has caused so many plants to start their spring growth.

Winter starts Sunday, so I am so worried.

Be aware of these plants and be prepared to cover them appropriately.

Since this will be the last time I address you before Christmas, merry Christmas to you and yours. I wish you a glorious holiday season.

And above all else … stay well all!

________

Andrew May is a freelance writer and ornamental horticulturist who dreams of having Clallam and Jefferson counties nationally recognized as “Flower Peninsula USA.” Send him questions c/o Peninsula Daily News, P.O. Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA 98362, or email news@peninsuladailynews.com (subject line: Andrew May).

Bode scheduled for OUUF weekend program

