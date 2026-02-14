A GROWING CONCERN: Bare-root makes for real bargains

FEBRUARY IS NOW nearly over and nurseries are flush with bare-root items.

Look at how the grass is greening up and growing. See how the bulbs are emerging and blooming. Notice the buds are swelling on your spring-blooming woody ornamentals.

And with this mild weather inherent to the Olympic Peninsula, we are now in bare-root season.

A bare-root plant is defined as “of or relating to a tree, rub or bush prepared for transplants by having all or most of its soil removed from about its roots.”

Bare-root is a technique in arboriculture (i.e. woody plants) whereby a plant is removed from soil in a dormant state from which it can more rapidly acclimate to new soil and environmental conditions.

There are several other reasons to buy bare-root plants, but by far the best reason is how well they “root-in” and grow, leaf out, produce flowers and/or fruit.

The first reason you buy bare-root plants is because they are superior in growth to all other forms of trees (burlap and balled, potted, caged).

A very close second is the cost-versus-size ratio. Bare-root plants are the best deal because you get so much more plant for the buck. It cost the vendor far less to ship them in, display them and care for them.

In fact, due to the size of bare-root items, a tree selling for $19.95, come the end of March when bare-root season is over, will plant up in a great big pot and sell for $79.95.

It’s a real bargain, so purchase bare-root botanicals.

Also, when it is bare-root season (February- March 30), many more plant varieties can be available, especially if you are looking for fruit trees, shade trees, berries, vines, ground covers or certain perennials.

Selection is the name of the game.

Why have all of your apples ripen at once or be flooded with blueberries, roses and strawberries wherein you have to drop everything to harvest your crop? Pick early, mid- and late-bearing varieties, or get certain cultivars that are coveted for their fall foliage color.

Get much taller, shorter, wider or columnar plants by choosing varieties and/or species.

Soon, grass will be calling out to be cut as the weeds grow, the slugs devour and the garden needs to be tilled.

Why not take advantage of the biggest trees and pick for your desire, planted at the perfect time, while you have time to plant? That, and mother nature will water it in for you (double bonus round).

As always, water in well several times the first day and apply bone meal to the soil. Bone meal promotes vigorous root growth, and these plants need to grow roots.

After a really good watering (think Forks rainfall), mulch heavily as well, but never let the mulch touch the stem, cane or main stalks.

The error of piling mulch against the trunk will not only cause disease and growth problems, but for many plants, it will encourage the production of sucker shoots.

All the nurseries have them this week or will be receiving the truck soon. Have fun on a gray, rainy, windy and cool day — go around to plant vendors in your area and purchase specialized bare-root botanical wonders.

And while you’re at it … please, stay well all!

________

Andrew May is a freelance writer and ornamental horticulturist who dreams of having Clallam and Jefferson counties nationally recognized as “Flower Peninsula USA.” Send him questions c/o Peninsula Daily News, P.O. Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA 98362, or email news@peninsuladailynews.com (subject line: Andrew May).

Previous
GriefShare seminars slated through May
Next
HORSEPLAY: Sequim High School equestrian team takes firsts

More in Life

A GROWING CONCERN: Bare-root makes for real bargains

FEBRUARY IS NOW nearly over and nurseries are flush with bare-root items.… Continue reading

Sequim equestrian team’s drill team at WAHSET District 4 first competition of the season were Kenzi Winters on Yoke, left, coach Katie Newton, Lucas Seeyle on Ruby, team captain Asha Swanberg, drill captain Katelynn Sharpe on Millie, Kaija Johnson, assistant drill captain Paisley Morris and Lila Torey on Gus. The event was held Jan. 25-26 at Grays Harbor Fairgrounds.
HORSEPLAY: Sequim High School equestrian team takes firsts

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE Sequim Equestrian Team for bringing back several first place… Continue reading

ISSUES OF FAITH: A million dollars versus one good reason

IN MY LAST column, I mentioned that I had once received a… Continue reading

The Rev. Eva McGinnis
Unity speaker set for Sunday

The Rev. Eva McGinnis will present “What the World… Continue reading

GriefShare seminars slated through May

Independent Bible Church will host GriefShare beginning at 6:30… Continue reading

A GROWING CONCERN: February chores show your garden love

HAPPY GROUNDHOG DAY has come and gone. May your shadow be warm… Continue reading

The Elwha River in August 1934 during normal flow.
BACK WHEN: History repeats itself; Peninsula flood of 1935

IF WE DO not have anything to talk about, there is always… Continue reading

ISSUES OF FAITH: Being ‘woke’ and Judaism

“The whole world is a very narrow bridge; the main thing is… Continue reading

Doug Benecke will be joined by Sallie Harrison for special music at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Program set for weekend service

Peace program The Rev. Doug Benecke will present “Peace Ways: Seeking Inner… Continue reading

Remembrance ceremony planned Saturday

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County will host a community remembrance… Continue reading

Adam Halgrimson
Elks announce essay winners

Elks Lodge #2642 has announced the winners of its 2025-26… Continue reading

A GROWING CONCERN: Picture-perfect pruning is possible

TIME TO FINISH up our short course on pruning and go out… Continue reading