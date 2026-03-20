Noon water blessing ceremony Saturday

PORT ANGELES — Linda Wiechman of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and Freddie Lane of the Lummi Tribe will lead a water blessing ceremony at noon Saturday.

The event will be at Hollywood Beach, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

The indigenous-led ceremony to honor our sacred waters is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Freddie Lane at 360-391-7560, email phreddielane@gmail.com or visit www.elwhalegacyforests.org.