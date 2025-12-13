Pictured, from left, are Rae Leiper, president of the Joyce Fire Auxiliary; Keith Sowders, runner-up Grinch; Larrissa Garrison with Jayce, the 2025 Joyce Grinch; and second runner-up Grinch Brian Rice.

2025 Joyce Grinch named

JOYCE — Ten-month old Jayce Garrison has been named the 12th Joyce Grinch by the Joyce Fire Auxiliary.

Garrison topped runners-up Keith Sowders and Brian Rice to seize the crown.

Garrison’s supporters donated $1,196 to the Crescent Grange food pantry to secure his coronation. Overall, the 2025 campaign raised $2,728.

Garrison will get to ride in the Joyce Daze parade and also will light next year’s community Christmas tree.

The fire auxiliary began the Joyce Grinch Project in 2014 to raise money to purchase lights for the community Christmas tree.

Since 2017, it has benefited the Joyce Care Project, which supports residents identified by Joyce Fire and Rescue volunteers as people who could use a little help.

Project members have built access ramps to homes, provided emergency funds to pay a few bills and funded other small essentials for those in need.

Program set for weekend service

