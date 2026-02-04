Yard and Garden lecture series to focus on birds, biodiversity

PORT TOWNSEND — Steve Hampton will present “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event is part of the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series at Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The presentation will end with a Q&A session, and master gardener plant clinicians will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Tickets are $15 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Hampton is a birder, writer, Christmas bird count compiler for Rainshadow Bird Alliance and an enrolled citizen of Cherokee Nation. He has a doctorate in resource economics and was a resource economist for the California Department of Fish and Game.

The lecture series will conclude with Jenny Glass’s presentation, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management,” on Feb. 14.

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

