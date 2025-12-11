Wild Rose Chorale to set to perform Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — Wild Rose Chorale will perform “Christmas in the Air” at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The a cappella holiday concert will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are a suggested $20 at the door.

“You may think you’ve heard all the Christmas music there is because you hear it everywhere, but I promise that you will hear some songs for the first time at our concert,” said Doug Rodgers, a bass vocalist with the chorale. “Different people pick out the music for each concert, so we get a great variety.”

The program will include the Christmas favorite “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and jazz treatments of “Up on the Housetop,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” and “Good King Wenceslas.”

The Wild Rose Chorale also will perform during the Candlelight Concerts series at Trinity United Methodist Church on Dec. 18.

For more information, call 360-643-3345 or visit www.wildrosechorale.org.