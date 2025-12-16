Wild Rose Chorale to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Wild Rose Chorale will present “An Evening of Holiday Music” during the Candlelight Concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The concert will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend. It will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and stream at www.trinity umcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested.

Half of the concert’s proceeds will benefit the chorale’s scholarship fund, which assists high school and college students pursue choral music in post-secondary education.

Wild Rose Chorale, directed by Leslie Lewis, is an a cappella ensemble that performs jazz, pop, show tunes and traditional songs.

The program will include both the sacred and secular holiday music.