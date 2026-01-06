Webster paintings to be discussed at Studium Generale

PORT ANGELES — David Brownell will present “Esther Webster Paintings, Prints and Sketches: Providing Context Through Historic Preservation” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will kick off the Studium Generale lecture series at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Brownell, the director of the North Olympic History Center, will present a selection Webster’s works along with stories that provide context.

The history center recently completed the digitization of its Esther Webster Collection, including hundreds of unpublished sketches, notes and archival materials.

A selection of Webster’s works will be on display at the Gallery of Art in the Pirate Union Building through Feb. 10.

