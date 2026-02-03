Venues to host red-themed First Friday Art Walk

Shirley Rudolph’s “Feeling Frazzled” will be part of the Peninsula Art Friends’ ongoing exhibit at Sequim Museum and Arts.

Shirley Rudolph’s “Feeling Frazzled” will be part of the Peninsula Art Friends’ ongoing exhibit at Sequim Museum and Arts.

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a red-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

The art walk will welcome two new venues this month: Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host a vision board class from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can create collages from images, words, photos, dreams and goals full to help visualize their aspirations. And Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will host live music by Jason and Friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other venues include:

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “Art from the Heart” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature bead work by Jennifer Rose and acrylic paintings by Mary Franchini.

“After a busy day at work or when life moves in turbulent ways, I sit down with my tiny little beads, and before long, all of that is gone,” Rose said. “I love beading, and all of that love goes into every piece I create. A part of me is in each of my pieces.”

“When I am in the studio working, I’m happy and I feel complete,” Franchini said. “I love working with acrylics. They dry fast and I can make changes easily.”

“Art from the Heart” will be on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. t0 3 p.m. Sundays throughout February.

• Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., will present OP Panto’s production “It’s Not About the Hood” at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

The panto, which was written and directed by Shannon Cosgrove, will run though Feb. 22.

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will continue its exhibition of the Peninsula Art Friends in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery.

Participating artists include Beverly Beighle, Melissa Doyel, Connie Drysdale, Cecilia Olivera-Hillway, Roger Huntley, Jerri Moore, Shirley Rudolf, Georgianna Seko and Susan Stewart.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host Laurovia Jazz and Soul featuring vocalist Laura Newman and pianist Sylvia Heins from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature uniquely curated gifts and festive treats throughout the shop.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will host live music by Sequim Picken from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired local, seasonal, organic food.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will have unique art, including glass, pottery, illustration and local artists’ photography.

• The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music by Reckless Dove from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Western Wanderer, 108 W. Washington St., will host live music, decorative storytelling, apparel and creative conversations.

• Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., will offer artisan goods handcrafted by local artists.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations from local artists and decorative pieces for the season.

• The River House Bakery and Cafe, 120 W. Bell St., will serve a limited dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and display works by local artists.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m. and host a rotation of local artists.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.

Jennifer Rose’s “Pink Wave” will be featured at the Blue Whole Gallery throughout February.

Jennifer Rose’s “Pink Wave” will be featured at the Blue Whole Gallery throughout February.

Previous
‘Every Castle, Ranked’ to arrive at Field Hall

More in Entertainment

Presentation to highlight impact on Indian boarding schools

Andrew Pascua will present “The Impact of Indian Boarding… Continue reading

Port Angeles Fine Arts Center to host reception for new exhibit

The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host a… Continue reading

Shirley Rudolph’s “Feeling Frazzled” will be part of the Peninsula Art Friends’ ongoing exhibit at Sequim Museum and Arts.
Venues to host red-themed First Friday Art Walk

The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a red-themed… Continue reading

Writer Lindy West will bring her show, “Every Castle, Ranked,” to Field Arts & Events Hall on Friday. (Jenny Jimenez)
‘Every Castle, Ranked’ to arrive at Field Hall

Writer Lindy West tells a different fairy tale

Leslie Saxon West and her husband Alan explore on a Zodiac in Greenland. (Leslie Saxon West)
Youth to present Shakespearean play in Port Townsend

A youth-presented Shakespearean play, an amateur comedy night and an English-style concertina… Continue reading

Squeezebox Rebellion, from left, Rolf Vegdahl, Annie Benson, Otto Smith, Jeff Hammond and Bill Wood, will host an English concertina showcase on Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery in Chimacum.
English-style concertina band to perform at Finnriver

Squeezebox Rebellion will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.… Continue reading

Taylor to speak during Yard and Garden series

Lisa Taylor will present “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs… Continue reading

Caitlin Canty will perform Wednesday at Rainshadow Recording at Fort Worden.
Rainshadow Concerts to host Caitlin Canty

Caitlin Canty will perform during Rainshadow Concerts at 7:30… Continue reading

Seattle artist Darwin Nordin’s “Constellation” appears in “Confluence,” the new exhibition of art by Nordin and Kristin Tollefson at Jeanette Best Gallery in Port Townsend. (Darwin Nordin)
‘Confluence’ brings experiential art forms together in Port Townsend

Step outside and breathe in the scent of the… Continue reading

Human trafficking prevention to be discussed at Studium Generale

Sgt. Marlies Dick will present “Awareness of Human Trafficking… Continue reading

Studio Bob to host amateur comedy night

Lara Starcevich will host Amateur Comedy Night at 7… Continue reading

Students to present Shakespearean play this weekend

Olympic Peninsula HomeConnection will present “The Two Gentlemen of… Continue reading