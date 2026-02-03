Venues to host red-themed First Friday Art Walk

Shirley Rudolph’s “Feeling Frazzled” will be part of the Peninsula Art Friends’ ongoing exhibit at Sequim Museum and Arts.

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a red-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

The art walk will welcome two new venues this month: Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host a vision board class from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can create collages from images, words, photos, dreams and goals full to help visualize their aspirations. And Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will host live music by Jason and Friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other venues include:

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “Art from the Heart” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature bead work by Jennifer Rose and acrylic paintings by Mary Franchini.

“After a busy day at work or when life moves in turbulent ways, I sit down with my tiny little beads, and before long, all of that is gone,” Rose said. “I love beading, and all of that love goes into every piece I create. A part of me is in each of my pieces.”

“When I am in the studio working, I’m happy and I feel complete,” Franchini said. “I love working with acrylics. They dry fast and I can make changes easily.”

“Art from the Heart” will be on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. t0 3 p.m. Sundays throughout February.

• Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., will present OP Panto’s production “It’s Not About the Hood” at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.olympictheatrearts.org.

The panto, which was written and directed by Shannon Cosgrove, will run though Feb. 22.

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will continue its exhibition of the Peninsula Art Friends in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery.

Participating artists include Beverly Beighle, Melissa Doyel, Connie Drysdale, Cecilia Olivera-Hillway, Roger Huntley, Jerri Moore, Shirley Rudolf, Georgianna Seko and Susan Stewart.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host Laurovia Jazz and Soul featuring vocalist Laura Newman and pianist Sylvia Heins from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature uniquely curated gifts and festive treats throughout the shop.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will host live music by Sequim Picken from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired local, seasonal, organic food.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will have unique art, including glass, pottery, illustration and local artists’ photography.

• The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music by Reckless Dove from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Western Wanderer, 108 W. Washington St., will host live music, decorative storytelling, apparel and creative conversations.

• Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., will offer artisan goods handcrafted by local artists.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations from local artists and decorative pieces for the season.

• The River House Bakery and Cafe, 120 W. Bell St., will serve a limited dinner menu from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and display works by local artists.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m. and host a rotation of local artists.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.