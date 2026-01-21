Urban forests topic of Yard and Garden lecture series

PORT TOWNSEND — Kathleen Wolf will present “Rooted in Research: How Urban Forests Sustain Us” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event will be part of the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The presentation will end with a Q&A session, and master gardener plant clinicians will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Tickets are $15 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Wolf, a social science researcher at the University of Washington, is studying interactions between human and ecological systems.

Wolf holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in landscape architecture, both from the University of Michigan, and she collaborates on urban forestry studies with the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station.

Future speakers in the Yard and Garden series include:

• Lisa Taylor, Jan. 31, “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants.”

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.