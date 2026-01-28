Taylor to speak during Yard and Garden series

PORT TOWNSEND — Lisa Taylor will present “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Taylor’s presentation will be part of the Yard and Garden lecture series at Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The presentation will end with a Q&A session, and master gardener plant clinicians will be on hand to answer additional questions.

Tickets are $15 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Taylor, an educator and consultant, is a contributing author for the “Maritime Northwest Garden Guide” and “Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals.”

She also is a master composter, a pioneer in children’s gardening and has been teaching people of all ages to garden organically for 30 years.

Future speakers in the series include:

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.