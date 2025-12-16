Submission period open for Tidepools Magazine

PORT ANGELES — Tidepools Magazine is accepting submissions for its 2026 edition until midnight Jan. 9.

Peninsula College’s annual literary and arts magazine publishes original artwork, photography, poetry, short stories and music from residents of Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Detailed submission guidelines are posted at https://tidepools.pencol.edu.

First-place winners in each category will receive cash prizes and guaranteed publication in the magazine, which is planned for June.

Entry fees are $7.50 for each piece, $5 for youth entries and free for students currently enrolled at Peninsula College.

Artists also can submit non-contest entries for consideration for publication in the magazine at no cost. Those submissions will not be eligible for cash prizes.

Tidepools has been showcasing the creative talents of artists and writers since 1964.

For more information, call Deirdre Frank at 360-417-6489 or email dfrank@pencol.edu.

Previous
‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed at Field Hall

More in Entertainment

Flat Bridge to perform at Rainshadow Recording

Flat Bridge will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at… Continue reading

Wild Rose Chorale to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Wild Rose Chorale will present “An Evening of Holiday… Continue reading

Submission period open for Tidepools Magazine

Tidepools Magazine is accepting submissions for its 2026 edition… Continue reading

Debra E. Olson, a Port Townsend fiber artist, puts the finishing touches on the “Small But Mighty” exhibit at 675 Tyler St. in uptown Port Townsend.
Walk-by fiber exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

Debra E. Olson has curated a walk-by exhibit of… Continue reading

‘A Christmas Carol’ to be performed at Field Hall

Allen Fitzpatrick will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7… Continue reading

A dozen tuba and euphonium players from the Sequim City Band gather with their instruments and a signature red TubaChristmas scarf as they prepare for this year’s TubaChristmas performance in Port Angeles. (Sharron McClelland/Sequim City Band)
TubaChristmas coming to Field Hall on Sunday

Tuba, baritone and euphonium players encouraged to participate

Music on the Strait to host holiday concert Sunday

Music on the Strait will present Holiday Baroque at… Continue reading

Reception set Saturday for blacklight art show

There will be an opening reception for the Bring… Continue reading

TAKE3 to play at Port Ludlow Performing Arts

TAKE3 will perform at Port Ludlow Performing Arts at… Continue reading

The Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles. (PORT ANGELES FINE ARTS CENTER)
Artists to light up music, stage performances

Music and stage performances, art shows and other forms of entertainment are… Continue reading

Wild Rose Chorale to set to perform Saturday

Wild Rose Chorale will perform “Christmas in the Air”… Continue reading

Cellist Joanna Minnoch, shown in rehearsal, is among the 75 Port Angeles Symphony musicians preparing for Saturday’s Holiday Concert. (Diane Urbani de la Paz/For Peninsula Daily News)
Port Angeles Symphony to present holiday concert

Carol sing-along also slated for Saturday