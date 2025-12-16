Submission period open for Tidepools Magazine

PORT ANGELES — Tidepools Magazine is accepting submissions for its 2026 edition until midnight Jan. 9.

Peninsula College’s annual literary and arts magazine publishes original artwork, photography, poetry, short stories and music from residents of Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Detailed submission guidelines are posted at https://tidepools.pencol.edu.

First-place winners in each category will receive cash prizes and guaranteed publication in the magazine, which is planned for June.

Entry fees are $7.50 for each piece, $5 for youth entries and free for students currently enrolled at Peninsula College.

Artists also can submit non-contest entries for consideration for publication in the magazine at no cost. Those submissions will not be eligible for cash prizes.

Tidepools has been showcasing the creative talents of artists and writers since 1964.

For more information, call Deirdre Frank at 360-417-6489 or email dfrank@pencol.edu.