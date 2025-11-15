Studio Bob calls for art to be displayed under black light

PORT ANGELES — Studio Bob is calling for art for its fourth Bring Your Own Blacklight Art Show.

Submissions for the annual show must be ready to hang and may be 2-dimensional or 3-dimensional.

Artwork should react to ultraviolet light or look interesting in a blacklight environment.

There is no limit on the number or size of pieces submitted, but there is a $5-per-piece entry fee.

All submissions must be dropped off at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 or from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10.

The show will be on exhibit from Dec. 13 through Jan. 3.

For more information, email info@studiobob.art.

Theater, music performances top arts events

