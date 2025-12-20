Studio Bob accepting submissions for annual art show

PORT ANGELES — Studio Bob will accept submissions for its 27th Bring You Own Art show from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 5-7.

There will be a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 for the opening of the exhibit.

The show is open to both amateur and professional artists. Submissions may be sold from the show with no commission.

Artists may submit up to three pieces of any size or medium for $5 per submitted piece.

Art must be family friendly. The studio reserves the right to decline pieces it deems offensive or inappropriate.

Pieces that previously have been exhibited at the studio will not be accepted.

All pieces of art should be framed, or appropriately mounted, and ready to hang.

Last year’s show included more than 180 entries.

For more information, call the studio at 360-775-2160 or email info@studio bob.art.

Sequim City Band to host free holiday concert

