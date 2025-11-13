Sequim Community Orchestra to host fall concert

SEQUIM — The Sequim Community Orchestra will present its fall concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The free annual event will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The 60-piece orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Choral and Overture,” William Boyce’s Symphony No. 8 and “The Swan of Tuonella” by Jean Sibelius.

Oboist Michael Schmidt will perform the oboe solo.

The Sequim Community Orchestra is dedicated to education in and performance of orchestral music and accepts adult and high school students of string and wind instruments without audition.

There also will be a bake sale to benefit the orchestra’s Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra, a program that provides string classes for children.

The youth orchestra currently offers group classes for violin, viola, cello and bass in both Port Angeles and Sequim for children 6 and older.

