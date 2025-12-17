Sequim City Band to present free concert on Sunday

From left to right, Mark Wick, Brenda Ehrhardt, Craig Knutson, Kathy Brown, Brian Palmer, Paul Sanger, Jarrett Hansen and Megan Sanger of the Sequim City Band. (Sequim City Band)

PORT ANGELES — The Sequim City Band will present “Festive Flourishes” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The free holiday concert will be in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave.

The program will open with “Solstice by Chad Heiny” and also will include David Lovrien’s “Diminished Minor Alterations.”

Then, “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson, which includes such iconic carols as “Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls” and “Good King Wenceslas.”

The program also will include Morton Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium,” Alfred Reed’s arrangement of “Greensleeves” and “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli.

The band also will perform music from the 1990 Christmas comedy “Home Alone” and a Hanukkah medley.

Before and after the concert, the Port Angeles High School band boosters will host a holiday bake sale in the lobby to raise funds for the high school band’s upcoming trip to Anaheim, Calif.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.