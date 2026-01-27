Rainshadow Concerts to host Caitlin Canty

Caitlin Canty will perform Wednesday at Rainshadow Recording at Fort Worden.

PORT TOWNSEND — Caitlin Canty will perform during Rainshadow Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadowtickets.com or $30 at the door.

Canty will be accompanied by bassist Jeremy Moses Curtis, drummer Jeff Berlin and Will Seeders on banjo, electric guitar and pedal steel. They will play music from her fifth studio album, “Night Owl Envies the Mourning Dove,” which was released in October.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter regularly collaborates with Peter Bradley Adams, Maya de Vitry and Jamey Johnson. She also has appeared on albums by Joy Williams, Jeffrey Foucault and Darlingside.

Canty won the Telluride Troubadour songwriting competition at the 2015 Telluride Bluegrass Festival and has performed at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, FreshGrass, Tonder and the Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival.