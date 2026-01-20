Quimper’s Watch to perform at Candlelight Concerts series

Quimper’s Watch will present “Songs of the Sea” at Candlelight Concerts on Thursday in Port Townsend.

The event will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend. It also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested.

Half of the proceeds will go to the Community Boat Project, whose mission is “to enhance our community through ​dynamic, intergenerational programs that foster ​critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork.”

Quimper’s Watch is named in honor of Manuel Quimper Benítez del Pin, a Spanish naval officer credited as being the first person of European descent to explore and chart the north and south coasts of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The five-member maritime music group from Port Townsend performs a cappella shanty working songs as well as instrumented sea ballads.