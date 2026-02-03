Presentation to highlight impact on Indian boarding schools

PORT ANGELES — Andrew Pascua will present “The Impact of Indian Boarding and Residential Schools” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday as part of the Studium Generale lecture series at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Pascua, a member of the Kwikwetlem First Nation in British Columbia, will discuss his work in education, community building and healing in relation to the legacy of Indian boarding and residential schools.

Future presentations in the series include:

• Feb. 12 — “Salmon, Cedar, Rock and Rain” featuring readings by Loni Grinnell Greninger, Maria Parker Pascua and Tim McNulty.

• Feb. 19 — A presentation from Sara Deren, Peninsula College artist-in-residence.

• Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

• March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.