Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

Stanford Thompson will be the guest narrator when the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra performs Aaron Copeland’s “Lincoln Portrait” Sunday.

Stanford Thompson will be the guest narrator when the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra performs Aaron Copeland’s “Lincoln Portrait” Sunday.

CHIMACUM — The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The free concert will be in the auditorium at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The public also is welcome to attend the orchestra’s dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Friday.

The concert will feature Hayden Montgomery performing the percussion solo on Forrest Brennan’s “Tenors Without Borders.”

Montgomery, a Chimacum High School and Peninsula College graduate, placed second in the symphony’s 2025 Young Artists’ Competition.

The symphony also will perform Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” which was commissioned by Andre Kostelanetz in 1942 to boost morale during World War II. It is enhanced by selections from Lincoln’s speeches read by narrator Stanford Thompson.

Thompson, a Curtis Institute and New England Conservatory graduate, teaches at the Global Leaders Institute.

The program will conclude with Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony #6.

For more information, visit www.ptsymphony.org.

Previous
Early Music Festival to host European Tour this weekend

More in Entertainment

Stanford Thompson will be the guest narrator when the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra performs Aaron Copeland’s “Lincoln Portrait” Sunday.
Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m.… Continue reading

Golden Shoals duo to play at Rainshadow Concerts

Golden Shoals will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday for… Continue reading

Early Music Festival to host European Tour this weekend

The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “European… Continue reading

Port Angeles-born James Garlick will be the featured artist in Saturday’s Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra concert. (Alex Bodi Hallett/Sattva Photo)
Port Angeles-born soloist to rejoin symphony orchestra

James Garlick will play Barber’s Concerto for Violin

Henry Florschutz Glacier Bay National Park will be the topic of the presentation by Henry Florschutz when he kicks off the Traveler’s Journal series on Thursday.
Traveler’s Journal series to begin Thursday at Dungeness River Nature Center

Donations will help fund Olympic Discovery Trail projects

Artist in residence to speak at Studium Generale lecture series

Sara Deren will address the Studium Generale lecture series… Continue reading

Flying Karamazov Brothers to host debut show at Field Hall

The Flying Karamazov Brothers will debut their new show,… Continue reading

GatheringPlace to host art exhibit this weekend

GatheringPlace will present “Art from the Heart” from 10… Continue reading

Music performances set for Peninsula this weekend

Art, music performances and a museum tour highlight this weekend’s entertainment options… Continue reading

Iain McArthur, the painter of “A Solemn Question,” will discuss portraiture during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League on Wednesday.
Painter to be featured at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

Iain McArthur will discuss portraiture at 1 p.m. Wednesday… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Jefferson County Wedding Show

Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Wedding… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Olympic Nature Experience fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for “Left Coast Hootenanny: A Semi-Flannel… Continue reading