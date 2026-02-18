Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra to perform Sunday

Stanford Thompson will be the guest narrator when the Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra performs Aaron Copeland’s “Lincoln Portrait” Sunday.

CHIMACUM — The Port Townsend Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The free concert will be in the auditorium at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The public also is welcome to attend the orchestra’s dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Friday.

The concert will feature Hayden Montgomery performing the percussion solo on Forrest Brennan’s “Tenors Without Borders.”

Montgomery, a Chimacum High School and Peninsula College graduate, placed second in the symphony’s 2025 Young Artists’ Competition.

The symphony also will perform Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait,” which was commissioned by Andre Kostelanetz in 1942 to boost morale during World War II. It is enhanced by selections from Lincoln’s speeches read by narrator Stanford Thompson.

Thompson, a Curtis Institute and New England Conservatory graduate, teaches at the Global Leaders Institute.

The program will conclude with Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony #6.

For more information, visit www.ptsymphony.org.