Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

“Peckish” by Shirley Bomgaars will be part of the Sweet Somethings exhibit on display throughout February at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for “Sweet Somethings” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The reception will begin at 4 p.m. in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery at 5 p.m.

The exhibit will feature works by league members that express ideas of comfort, indulgence and memory.

The league also will display jewelry from Aran Galligan’s Beachcomber collection.

Galligan, who has worked with metals for more than 30 years, has a bachelor of fine arts degree in material studies and metal from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., and a master of fine arts degree in metal from the State University of New York in New Paltz, N.Y.

Galligan’s jewelry incorporates a variety material, including hand-forged and fabricated mixed metal pieces with precious and non-precious stones.

“Sweet Somethings” and Galligan’s jewelry collection will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout February.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.port ludlowart.org.