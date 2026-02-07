Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

“Peckish” by Shirley Bomgaars will be part of the Sweet Somethings exhibit on display throughout February at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery.

“Peckish” by Shirley Bomgaars will be part of the Sweet Somethings exhibit on display throughout February at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery.

PORT LUDLOW — The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception for “Sweet Somethings” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The reception will begin at 4 p.m. in the lobby at Sound Community Bank, 9500 Oak Bay Road, then move to the league’s adjacent gallery at 5 p.m.

The exhibit will feature works by league members that express ideas of comfort, indulgence and memory.

The league also will display jewelry from Aran Galligan’s Beachcomber collection.

Galligan, who has worked with metals for more than 30 years, has a bachelor of fine arts degree in material studies and metal from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., and a master of fine arts degree in metal from the State University of New York in New Paltz, N.Y.

Galligan’s jewelry incorporates a variety material, including hand-forged and fabricated mixed metal pieces with precious and non-precious stones.

“Sweet Somethings” and Galligan’s jewelry collection will be on display at the league’s gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout February.

For more information, email info@portludlowart.org or visit www.port ludlowart.org.

Aran Galligan will display part of their Beachcomber collection at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery during February.

Aran Galligan will display part of their Beachcomber collection at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery during February.

Previous
Orchestra members to host benefit concert

More in Entertainment

Poet John Delaney with Ramen the cat. Delaney’s collection “Catechisms” is based on their relationship. (John Delaney)
‘Catechisms’ decribes relationship between poet, cat

Delaney calls his collection a tribute to animals

“Peckish” by Shirley Bomgaars will be part of the Sweet Somethings exhibit on display throughout February at the Port Ludlow Art League’s gallery.
Port Ludlow Art League to host artist reception

The Port Ludlow Art League will host a reception… Continue reading

Orchestra members to host benefit concert

A chamber benefit concert, art walks and artist exhibits highlight this weekend’s… Continue reading

Port Townsend High School graduates Bryce Harbin and Benja Greene spent their senior year documenting the wrestling season for local athletes from three schools in Jefferson County. (“Tougher: A Wrestling Documentary”)
Festival to showcase young filmmakers

Three-day event will run from Friday through Sunday

Jovino Santos Neto will appear, along with his Quinteto, at Field Arts & Events Hall on Saturday. (Daniel Sheehan)
Brazilian pianist, composer brings Quinteto to Field Hall

Multifaceted Santos Neto to appear Saturday

“Jubilation,” an acrylic painting by Katy Morse, will be part of the featured art at Gallery 9 during Port Townsend’s art walk on Saturday.
Artists’ reception to highlight First Saturday Art Walk

There will be a reception for Nancy Aikman and… Continue reading

Shown from a previous Port Townsend Chamber Music Series concert are, back row, from left to right, Marina Rosenquist, Michael Carroll, Joel Wallgren, Pamela Roberts and Sung-Ling Hsu. Front row, from left to right, are Mike McLeron, William Walden and Guy Smith.
Chamber series to host benefit concert for marching band trip

The Port Townsend Chamber Music Series will perform a… Continue reading

Yard and Garden lecture series to focus on birds, biodiversity

Steve Hampton will present “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds… Continue reading

Presentation to highlight impact on Indian boarding schools

Andrew Pascua will present “The Impact of Indian Boarding… Continue reading

Port Angeles Fine Arts Center to host reception for new exhibit

The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host a… Continue reading

Shirley Rudolph’s “Feeling Frazzled” will be part of the Peninsula Art Friends’ ongoing exhibit at Sequim Museum and Arts.
Venues to host red-themed First Friday Art Walk

The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a red-themed… Continue reading

Writer Lindy West will bring her show, “Every Castle, Ranked,” to Field Arts & Events Hall on Friday. (Jenny Jimenez)
‘Every Castle, Ranked’ to arrive at Field Hall

Writer Lindy West tells a different fairy tale