Music performances set for Peninsula this weekend

Art, music performances and a museum tour highlight this weekend’s entertainment options on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Penny Featherbottom will host a third performance of Penny’s Cabaret tonight at 8 at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

General admission is $25 per person at www.outloud storyslam.com.

The cabaret will present the illusions of Tobias, the Traveling Spectacular Magician, the Shula Azhar Belly Dancers, burlesque artist Pistil Peach, dancers Jenny Houston and Rosie Sharkey, Story Slam winner Emma Amiad, spoken word by Derek Firenze, singer-songwriter Matt Bellah, and Mia Underwood, a Sequim-based acrobatic artist.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

• Tony Furtado will perform tonight at 7:30 in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.ticketstorm.com/c/17038/rainshadow recording or $30 at the door.

Furtado will be joined by Simon Chrisman on hammered dulcimer and bass and Luke Price on strings.

Furtado is a Portland-Ore.-based singer-songwriter who plays the banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele. He won the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in Winﬁeld, Kansas, in 1987 and again in 1991.

Furtado signed with Rounder Records in 1990 and recorded six albums, starting with “Swamped.”

He has collaborated with Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Tim O’Brien, Stuart Duncan, Kelly Joe Phelps and Mike Marshall and recorded with SugarBeat and, on the Rounder Banjo Extravaganza, with Tony Trischka and Tom Adams.

He tours as a solo act, in a duo, a trio or with his ﬁve-piece band.

Furtado has appeared at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, Kerrville Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Sisters Folk Festival and the San Jose Jazz Festival.

• The art of Lance Snider and Haley Snider will be featured from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at a reception during the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles.

The Sniders will be the featured artists at Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., for the month of February.

Their exhibit highlights their spirit of exploration, presenting work that ranges from highly detailed to intentionally minimal, unified by a willingness to take creative risks.

Both artists enjoy experimenting with different media, materials and scale, following curiosity rather than a fixed formula.

The Sniders’ artwork can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout February at Harbor Art Gallery.

• Jenny Glass will present “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management” at 10 a.m. Saturday in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Glass’ presentation will finish the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series.

The presentation will end with a Q&A session, and master gardener plant clinicians also will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets are $15 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

Glass is plant diagnostician for the WSU-Puyallup Plant and Insect Diagnostic Laboratory. She also teaches plant pathology, diagnosis and integrated pest management to Master Gardeners and other audiences in western Washington.

She has a master’s degree in botany and plant pathology and from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

• The Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “France & Italy: Pardessus, Gamba, Flute and Harpsichord” at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

A $20 to $30 free-will offering is requested. Youths 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The baroque music concert will feature harpsichordist Olena Zhukova from Kyiv, Ukraine, viola da gambist Susie Napper and pardessus de viole player Mélisande Corriveau, both from Montreal, and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, the festival’s artistic director.

The pardessus de viole is the highest-pitched member of the fretted viol family of stringed instruments and corresponds to the violin but is played in the lap.

The viola da gamba, or bass viol, also is fretted and has a range approximating that of the cello.

The combination of these two viols with the harpsichord and baroque flute would have been a common ensemble in France during the early decades of the 18th century.

The program will include music by Louis-Antoine Dornel, Louis and Françoise Couperin, Archangelo Corelli and André Cheron.

The selections will highlight the differences between the French and Italian styles during the early years of the 18th century.

Future concerts in the festival include:

— Feb. 22, European Tour: Italy, Scotland and Ukraine, featuring Olena Zhukova and Jeffrey Cohan.

— March 22, Folk, Baroque and Beyond: Holland (1630), Scotland (1750) and France (1830), featuring Oleg Timofeyev and Jeffrey Cohan.

— April 26, Telemann Paris Quartets II, featuring David Greenberg, Susie Napper, Elisabeth Wright and Jeffrey Cohan.

— May 10, Handel and Bach, featuring Hans-Jurgen Schnoor, Maike Albrecht and Susie Napper.

— June 7, Johann Sebastian Bach, featuring Irene Roldán and Jeffrey Cohan.

— June 28, The French Connection, featuring Annalisa Poppano, Billy Simms and Jeffrey Cohan.

For more information, visit www.salishseafestival.org.

• Laurovia will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Marrowstone Vineyards, 23 Meade Road, Marrowstone Island.

There will be a $10 cover charge.

• Laborer and Universal Roots will present “Love the World” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge. Donations will be accepted.

• The Three Italian Tenors will present “A Salute to the Great Italian Tenors Tradition” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $35 to $58 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

• The North Olympic Library System will host Game Day from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

People of all ages can play Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch, play a selection of board and card games from the library’s collection or bring in their own favorites.

For more information, visit www.nols.org.

• The Jefferson County Historical Society will host “Show Your Love for JCHS” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at its Museum of Art + History, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see the museum completely empty.

The reception will include light refreshments, a short presentation and staff-led tours of the building.

The tours will highlight new exhibit infrastructure, including custom casework, graphic panels and multi-sensory components that will provide a glimpse into the society’s plans for the future.

For more information, email director@jchs museum.org or visit www.jchsmuseum.org.

• The Sequim Prairie Grange will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 tonight at Macleay Hall, 290 Macleay Road.

Dinner will include pasta, green salad, bread and dessert.

Meals cost $12 per person, $6 for children younger than 10.

There also will be a bake sale featuring homemade treats.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a teen lock-in from 6 to 8 tonight at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Teens in seventh through 12th grades can enjoy the 2011 film “Gnomeo and Juliet,” eat pizza, play games and work on crafts.

The lock-in was designed with input from the library’s teen advisory board and is funded by the Friends of the Port Angeles Library.

For more information, call 360-417-8500, email teens@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Rob and Kristin DeCou will present “One Family’s Journey Through America’s National Parks” at 7 tonight at the Port Angeles Senior and Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

The presentation is part of the 2026 Adventure Travel series sponsored by the Peninsula Trails Coalition.

The DeCous will describe their five-year mission to visit all 63 U.S. national parks.

Admission is by a $10 donation.

For more information, email info@olympic discoverytrail.org or visit www.olympicdiscoverytrail.org.

• Films@Field Hall will host a sing-along screening of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” at tonight at 7 in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is on a pay-what-makes-you-happy basis, but an RSVP at https://fieldhall.ludus.com is recommended.

The 2018 musical comedy is both a sequel and a prequel to 2008’s “Mamma Mia!”

Both films feature the music of the Swedish pop group ABBA.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in its storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

Proceeds will benefit programs at the Sequim Branch Library.

• Marilyn Hiestand will demonstrate how to make an accordion-style book at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

The first 10 attendees will have the opportunity to make their own book using various papers, fabrics, ribbons and stickers.

Hiestand, a retired teacher, is one of the gallery’s artists.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-681-6033 or visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

• Christopher Kelly will present “Deepwater Sponges of the Pacific: Incredible Living Animals Made of Glass’” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 25 Eisenhower Ave., Port Townsend.

Kelly will discuss glass sponges in the class Hexactinellida that form sponge reefs off the coast of Alaska and Canada.

The presentation is part of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s Future of Oceans series.

For more information, visit www.ptmsc.org.