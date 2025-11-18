Mixed media artist to discuss process at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

PORT LUDLOW — Margaret Woodcock will address a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The league will meet at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Woodcock, a juried member at the Port Townsend Gallery, uses mixed media to create collages influenced by the imagery of the natural world.

“I enjoy working in multiple media as each has its challenges and the result enables me to access different creative levels and senses of myself,” Woodcock said.

Woodcock will talk about her work, methods and inspirations as well as demonstrate her collage process.

Guests will be admitted for $5.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.