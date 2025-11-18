Mixed media artist to discuss process at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

PORT LUDLOW — Margaret Woodcock will address a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The league will meet at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Woodcock, a juried member at the Port Townsend Gallery, uses mixed media to create collages influenced by the imagery of the natural world.

“I enjoy working in multiple media as each has its challenges and the result enables me to access different creative levels and senses of myself,” Woodcock said.

Woodcock will talk about her work, methods and inspirations as well as demonstrate her collage process.

Guests will be admitted for $5.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.

Previous
Sea life theme for fiber arts exhibit

More in Entertainment

Mixed media artist to discuss process at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

Margaret Woodcock will address a meeting of the Port… Continue reading

From left to right are Bennet sisters Rayna Louree, Ahrya Klinger, Emma Gilliam, Bee Mao and Trinity Devlin.
Sequim club to host performances of ‘Pride and Prejudice’

The Sequim High School Operetta Club will present “Pride and… Continue reading

‘Native Plants of the Peninsula’ to be discussed at Studium Generale

Alice Derry will present “Native Plants of the Peninsula”… Continue reading

Jean Lenke and Friends to play at Candlelight Concerts series

Jean Lenke and Friends will present “A Celebration of… Continue reading

Will Kimbrough will perform at Rainshadow Recording on Thursday.
Nashville-based singer-songwriter to perform at Rainshadow Recording

Will Kimbrough will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at… Continue reading

Studio Bob calls for art to be displayed under black light

Studio Bob is calling for art for its fourth… Continue reading

Art awards nominations being accepted in Jefferson County

The Port Townsend Arts Commission is accepting nominations for… Continue reading

Celeste Dybeck’s “Return of the Salmon” will be part of the “Under the Surface of the Salish Sea” fiber arts exhibit at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s gallery.
Sea life theme for fiber arts exhibit

“Under the Surface of the Salish Sea” will be… Continue reading

Theater, music performances top arts events

Theater and music performances, a book signing and Field Hall performances highlight… Continue reading

Sequim Community Orchestra to host fall concert

The Sequim Community Orchestra will present its fall concert at… Continue reading

Rachelle McCabe.
Piano soloist to perform at Grace Lutheran Church

Rachelle McCabe will perform a selection of pieces by… Continue reading

‘For the Birds’ concerts set for Port Angeles, Port Townsend

Nelda Swiggett will present “For the Birds” in Port… Continue reading