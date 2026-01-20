Marine science, ecosystem to be discussed at Studium Generale

PORT ANGELES — Clallam Marine Resources Committee members will speak at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation, part of the Studium Generale lecture series, will be in the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd. The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Committee members will discuss marine science, ecosystem restoration and community-supported conservation efforts.

Future presentations in the series include:

Jan. 29 — “Awareness of Human Trafficking and Prevention” by Sgt. Marlies Dick of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Feb. 5 — “The Impact of Indian Boarding and Residential Schools” by Andrew Pascua.

Feb. 12 — “Salmon, Cedar, Rock and Rain” featuring readings by Loni Grinnell Greninger, Maria Parker Pascua and Tim McNulty.

Feb. 19 — A presentation from Sara Deren, Peninsula College artist-in-residence.

Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.