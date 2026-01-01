First Friday Art Walk slated in Sequim

The First Friday Art Walk, a free jazz performance and a puzzle swap at the library highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a silver-themed event from 5 to 8 tonight at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special events this month include:

— The 10th Whodunit Downtown will present “The Case of the Back in the Day in the Y2K Glitchy Computer Fraud.”

The annual mystery game allows visitors to engage with suspects and collect clues from downtown venues to solve the crime.

The story, set just before the turn of the millennium, involves a computer fraud amid the panic surrounding the Y2K bug and the looming shutdown of computer networks worldwide.

Players can pick up a game card at participating venues starting at 5 p.m. then mingle with the suspects to solve the crime.

Completed game cards should be turned in at Whodunit Headquarters in Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., before the prize drawing at 7:30 p.m.

The winner must be 21 or older but does not need to be present at the drawing to win. Cards will be drawn randomly until the correct answer is found.

Participants are encouraged to dress in 2000s-era attire.

— The Sequim Arts Advisory Commission will exhibit “Black & White” in the Karen Kuznek-Reese Gallery at the Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., through mid-January.

— The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St.,will host a reception for “Best of the Artists of Blue Whole Gallery” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit, which will be in the gallery’s windows throughout January, has been curated by pottery artist and gallery president Janet Piccola.

“The Best of Show gives each artist an opportunity to present what they like most about their work,” Piccola said. “My job as curator is to find a way to showcase each piece, presenting that piece in its best light.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet many of the artists during the reception.

The Blue Whole Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.bluewhole gallery.com.

— The A. Milligan Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host the Olympic Peninsula Art Association’s annual members show and fundraiser.

The show will include a silent auction for “Long Shadows,” a painting by Sequim artist Suzan Noyes.

Bids can be placed at the galley and the winner will be announced during the Art Walk.

Proceeds from the sale of the 18-by-22-inch pastel painting will benefit the Olympic Peninsula Art Association and its art scholarship program.

The show will be on display through Jan. 9.

For more information, visit www.opaagroup.org.

• The Joel Ricci Trio will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday during Free Sunday Jazz in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The trio is composed of Ricci, Kendall Melton and Sal Michael.

• Karen Sixkiller will present “Slave to the Needle” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Sixkiller will address a meeting of the North Olympic Shuttle and Spindle Guild at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, Port Angeles.

The public is welcome to attend the free meeting.

For more information, email n.o.shuttleand spindleguild@gmail.com or visit www.nossg.org.

• Matt McCoy will present “Backyard Birds Population Trends” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

McCoy’s presentation will be part of the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society’s Backyard Birding series.

McCoy, a retired wildlife biologist, will discuss trends in Olympic Peninsula bird populations bases on the data in Bob Boekelheide’s Top 24.

Admission is by a $5 donation. Proceeds will support the society’s education and bird conservation programs.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a board game and puzzle swap from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Raymond Carver Room at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Participants are invited to exchange new and gently used board games and puzzles, meet fellow enthusiasts and find new favorites.

All unswapped items must be removed by the original owners.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discovery@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• The North Olympic Library System will host Winter Break STEAM: 3Doodler Printing Pen Art at 3 p.m. Saturday at the temporary location of the Sequim Branch Library, 609 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Children 6 and older can create three-dimensional raised graphics with the 3Doodler printing pen.

Snap Circuits and Magna-Tiles also will be available for use during the free workshop.

For more information, call 360-683-1161, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Eric Curl will call a contra dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.

Music will be provided by The Backwoods Hucksters, featuring Cort Armstrong and Sean Divine joined by Joey Gish, Matt Sircely and Paul Stehr-Green.

Curl will teach a free lesson at 7 p.m. to those who have paid admission.

Requested donation is $10 to $20 per person. Youths younger than 18 are half price.