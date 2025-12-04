Buddy Mondlock to play at Rainshadow Recording

Buddy Mondlock will perform Friday at Rainshadow Recording at Fort Worden.

PORT TOWNSEND — Buddy Mondlock will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 at http://rainshadowtickets.com or $25 at the door.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has written with and for such artists as Guy Clark, Nanci Griffith, Janis Ian and Garth Brooks.

One of his early songs, “The Kid,” has been recorded by David Wilcox, Peter, Paul and Mary and Cry, Cry, Cry.

Mondlock has explored new territory with his latest album, “Filament,” released in 2023.

The album was produced by Brad Jones and includes the songs “Problem Solved” and “Sunlight In My Pocket.”