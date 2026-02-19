Authors sought for annual Poetry in the Park program

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Fine Arts Center and the Olympic Peninsula Authors are accepting submissions for the center’s annual Poetry in the Park program.

The program, now in its fifth year, places poetry on placards along the trails at the center’s Webster’s Woods Sculpture Park.

This year’s theme is “Cultivating Hope Through Nature.”

Poems must be submitted to olypenauthors@olypen.com by April 15.

Submissions must be in a Word or Pages file with the name of the poem and the author on the first page, and the poem, with no identifying information, on the second page.

Olympic Peninsula Authors will select 18 poems for this year’s program.

The selected authors will read their poems aloud on June 13 during the Summertide Solstice Art Festival and will receive an honorarium of $50.

The winning poems will remain on exhibit in Webster’s Woods through May 2027.

For more information, visit www.pafac.org/poetryintheparkcall.

More in Entertainment

