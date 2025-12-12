Artists to light up music, stage performances

The Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles. (PORT ANGELES FINE ARTS CENTER)

Music and stage performances, art shows and other forms of entertainment are set for this weekend on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• Wild Rose Chorale will perform “Christmas in the Air” at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are a suggested $20 at the door.

The a cappella holiday concert will include the Christmas favorite “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and jazz treatments of “Up on the Housetop,” “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” and “Good King Wenceslas.”

The Wild Rose Chorale also will perform during the Candlelight Concerts series at Trinity United Methodist Church on Dec. 18.

For more information, call 360-643-3345 or visit www.wildrosechorale.org.

• William Pint and Felicia Dale will present “Songs of the Sea” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 per person at the door.

Pint and Dale, who play the hurdy-gurdy, mandolin and guitar, invite audiences to sing along.

Dale’s hurdy-gurdy is a type of mechanical violin that dates from the 12th century and is played by turning a crank while fingering the keyboard.

For more information, visit www.pintndale.com.

• The fifth Wintertide Festival of Lights is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Webster’s Woods at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets for the annual event are $32 per person or $80 for a family of four to five people. They can be purchased at www.pafac.org/programs/festivals/wintertide-festival.

The festival will include the outdoor exhibit “Nature After Dark,” food and drink vendors, shopping at the Makers Market, live performances, interactive light art stations and activities for all ages.

The festival will begin with the Lantern Parade in the parking lot at 5 p.m. It will wind through the woods to the meadow for performances by The Fractal Phase, Sequim Acrobatics and Neon Brass Party.

While some lanterns will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers encourage festival goers to bring their own lanterns.

Anyone may join the lantern walk, with or without a lighted element.

Attendees also can experience the interactive light art stations set up throughout the 5-acre woods, including an interactive element by Mollie Bryan of Lusio Lights.

The Makers Market, food vendors, beer garden and art stations will open at 4 p.m. The market also will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 15.

“Nature After Dark” will be open for viewing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily though Jan. 4.

• The Walter Vaux Christmas Carol Sing-along is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St., Port Townsend.

The annual event is free and open to the public.

Donations will be accepted for the Jefferson Interfaith Action Coalition’s Winter Warming Center.

• Poetry on the Salish Sea will present a poetry reading and celebration of Copper Canyon Press poets at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The free readings will feature Jennifer Chang, Leila Chatti and Jenny George.

Chang has authored three poetry collections: “An Authentic Life,” which was short-listed for the National Book Critics Circle Award and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, “Some Say the Lark” and “The History of Anonymity.”

She is the winner of the 2023 Levinson Prize from the Poetry Foundation and is an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Chatti is a Tunisian American poet and author of “Wildness Before Something Sublime” and “Deluge.” Her poems have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Nation, The Atlantic and Poetry.

Chatti teaches in the master of fine arts program at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.

George is the author of “After Image” and “The Dream of Reason.” She has won the Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Prize and a received fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, Lannan Foundation, MacDowell and Yaddo.

George’s poems have appeared in the New York Times, Poetry, Ploughshares, Kenyon Review, Narrative, Granta, Iowa Review, Orion and Los Angeles Review of Books.

The reading will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by a discussion panel of Copper Canyon poets chaired by Michael Wiegers and a dessert reception.

• Music on the Strait will present Holiday Baroque at 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave., Sequim.

Tickets start at $5 on a pay-what-you-will basis at www.musiconthestrait.org.

The concert will feature baroque violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and harpsichordist David Belkovski along with James Garlick playing baroque violin, Alex Grimes playing baroque viola, Meeka Quan-Dilorenzo playing baroque cello and John Lenti playing theorbo and lute.

​The program will include Georg Philipp Telemann’s Sonata No. 4 in A Minor, Henry Purcell’s Suite from Amphitryon, Antonio Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, RV 278, Archangelo Corelli’s Concerto grosso in G minor, known as the “Christmas Concerto,” Johann Friedrich Fasch’s Sonata No. 5 in D Minor, Francesco Durante’s Concerto for 2 Violins, Viola and continuo in G Minor, and Vivaldi’s Sonata No. 12 in D Minor, RV 63, “La Follia.”

• The Bring Your Own Blacklight Art Show will open with a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The free event will feature games, community art stations, drink specials and music by DJ Thaumatic.

The annual art show, which will feature art that shows up in ultraviolet light, will be on display through Jan. 3.

For more information, email info@studiobob.art or visit www.studiobob.art.

• “Macbeth, or The Curse of the Scottish Play” will finish its run with performances at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday in the Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Tickets are $18 per person and can be purchased at the box office one hour before showtimes.

The production begins with a modern-language adaptation of the Shakespearean play and finishes with a brief version of the play in period language.

The Curse of the Scottish Play refers to the widespread superstition among Shakespearean actors that the play is cursed and that the name “Macbeth” should never be uttered inside a theater except during a rehearsal or performance, and then only when called for in the script.

Because of that, the play is commonly referred to as “The Scottish Play,” due to its setting, or “The Bard’s Play.”

In this adaptation, created by Anna Johnson Andersen, the first act is a comedic take on a rehearsal of the notoriously cursed tragedy with the company paraphrasing lines while dealing with a reduced cast and dealing with conflict between the actors and their director.

Andersen, who co-teaches the college’s Drama 101 class with Lara Starcevich, will direct a cast that includes experienced community actors, students from the drama class and some stars from a local troupe of actors with developmental disabilities.

• “Sugar Plum Done” will continue its run with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays and at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21 on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students at www.pacommunity players.org or at the box office.

All seats for Tuesday night performances will be $9 at the door.

The family-friendly comedy was written by local playwright Shannon Cosgrove, known for her PA Panto shows, and is co-directed by Cosgrove and Melody Todnem.

“Sugar Plum Done,” set just before Christmas, tells a harrowing tale of what happens behind the scenes of Santa’s SweatWorkshop when the man in red’s mid-life crisis takes the form of a residency in Las Vegas.

Left to their own devices, the elves walk out, the reindeer fly the coop and Christmas is on the verge of cancellation.

A cast of more than 20 actors will fill the Playhouse stage while theatergoers wonder if the small cadre of loyal elves and a handful of TikTok-dancing reindeer can find a way to make and deliver a world of toys.

• “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will continue its run with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 21 at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.olympic theatrearts.org.

Following the kidnapping of Santa Claus by Martian leaders, it’s up to youngsters Betty and Billy to help Santa escape back to Earth in time to save Christmas.

The comedy is a stage adaptation of the 1964 sci-fi Christmas film of the same name.

• Laurovia Jazz, composed of vocalist Laura Newman and pianist Sylvia Heins, will perform from 5 to 7 tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock-Irondale.

No cover charge.

• Kit Stymee Stovepipe will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• The Chuck Easton Jazz Quintet will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

• Jovino Santos Netowill perform at noon Sunday for Free Jazz Sunday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Free admission.

• The Jean Lenke Trio will perform seasonal jazz at 3 p.m. Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

• Queens and Aces will perform for dancing from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge #2642, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for lodge members.

• The Snow-case and Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser is set for 4:30 tonight in the lower level at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., Port Angeles.

Admission is $25 per person at https://cckids.betterworld.org. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

The fundraiser will include a three-course meal, silent auction and a winter-themed talent showcase featuring local youth.

Proceeds will benefit The Pacific Northwest Discovery Academy.

For more information, call Chrissy Kelly with C&C Kids at 360-457-6277 or visit www.comfortandcozy.org.

• The sixth “Deck Out the Docks” is set to light up the Port Angeles Boat Haven at 5 tonight.

There also will be an open house at the Port Angeles Yacht Club, 1305 Marine Drive, Port Angeles.

The theme for this year is “Ugly Christmas Sweater,” and the public is encouraged to wear their worst while walking the docks or visiting the yacht club.

The open house will offer hot drinks to warm up with, cookie decorating for kids and a full bar with holiday cocktails available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.payc.org.

• Out Loud Story Slam, hosted by Nessa Goldman, will be on stage at 7 tonight at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The show will feature up to 10 storytellers from the audience, each of whom will share a five-minute, true personal story on the theme, “Accidents.”

Tickets are $12 at www.outloudstoryslam.com or $15 at the door.

The stories and their tellers will be judged by the audience, and the winner will be invited to a future Grand Slam storytelling event.

For guidance on storytelling or for more information, email outloudstoryslam@gmail.com.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Friends’ storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

This month’s sale will include a variety of books and DVDs for $1 each and music CDs at four for a dollar.

• SilverKite Community Arts will present “Sip and Paint Watercolor: Winter Wonderland” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The free online, intergenerational program is sponsored by the North Olympic Library System.

Participants can use their own materials and follow along live on Zoom or later with a recording of the presentation.

The class is appropriate for all ages.

Links to supply lists and registration are posted at www.nols.org.

Silverkite also will present “Cozy Scenes in Colored Pencils” at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A recording of the programs will be posted at www.silverkite.org/nols; use the password NOLS2023.

• Ralph Maratta will host a free interactive talk on his creative process at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St., Port Townsend.

Maratta, whose photographs are part of the gallery’s “Showcase 2025” exhibit, will share some of his own work and journey to complement the discussion.

For more information, visit www.northwindart.org.