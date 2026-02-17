Artist in residence to speak at Studium Generale lecture series

PORT ANGELES — Sara Deren will address the Studium Generale lecture series at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Deren, Peninsula College’s Artist-in-Residence, will discuss her journey with clay, the inspirations and influences behind her current body of work, and what lies ahead in her artistic practice.

Future presentations in the series include:

Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.