Artist in residence to speak at Studium Generale lecture series

PORT ANGELES — Sara Deren will address the Studium Generale lecture series at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.
The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.
Deren, Peninsula College’s Artist-in-Residence, will discuss her journey with clay, the inspirations and influences behind her current body of work, and what lies ahead in her artistic practice.
Future presentations in the series include:
Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.
March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.
For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.