Art submissions to be accepted for show at Studio Bob

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Peninsula Art Association is accepting art for “Anything Goes,” an exhibit that will be on display from April 11 through May 3 at Studio Bob in Port Angeles.

The show will include any artist, any medium and any subject as long as 2-dimensional pieces are less than 38 inches on the longest side and 3-dimensional pieces do not exceed 36 inches on their longest side.

Artists must submit work by 10 p.m. March 25 at https://form.jotform.com/252934786986177. Pieces must be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7-8 at Studio Bob, 118½ W. Front St.

The entry fee is $20 per piece, $5 per piece for members of the association. A commission of 30 percent will be charged on any piece sold during the show.

The show is not juried, but the association will reject pieces it considers inappropriate.

For more information, visit www.opaagroup.org.