Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two men in separate incidents

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to two incidents over the weekend that involved armed individuals who posed a threat to public safety.

One involved a man who threatened to kill his neighbor and the other was a man who allegedly damaged property with a sword at an RV park.

“These incidents highlight the importance of de-escalation, defensive tactics and less-lethal options when deputies are faced with armed and volatile individuals,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies receive ongoing training in crisis intervention, defensive tactics and the use of less-lethal tools designed to reduce the risk of serious injury of loss of life to deputies, suspects and the public.”

Deputies responded about 2:09 p.m. Sunday to the Freshwater Bay area, where John Hanrahan, 59, allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor.

Law enforcement officers contacted neighbors, who reported hearing gunshots and a man screaming from Hanrahan’s residence the previous night, the Sheriff’s Office said. Neighbors also said they had seen Hanrahan in possession of firearms.

Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant to arrest Hanrahan and seize all firearms, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Peninsula Crisis Response Team was activated to assist with the high-risk warrant with the use of armored vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Shortly after law enforcement arrived, Hanrahan surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Deputies located a 9mm handgun concealed on his person during a search, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hanrahan later admitted he planned to kill his neighbor and also admitted to firing multiple rounds from two rifles the previous night, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies located spent shell casings and bullets in Hanrahan’s yard along with several firearms and ammunition inside his residence, the agency added.

Hanrahan was booked into the Clallam County Jail on investigation of felony harassment and was denied bail. He remained in custody on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, deputies were dispatched about 2:53 p.m. Monday to a disturbance at an RV park in the 100 block of Old Deer Park Road east of Port Angeles. The reporting party said Matthew Toney, 32, was behaving erratically and destroying outdoor furniture with a sword.

Deputies arrived and learned Toney had gone inside an RV, where it sounded as though he continued to destroy property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies contacted Toney outside the RV where he sat in a chair that belonged to the RV park. Law enforcement officers were attempting to de-escalate the situation with verbal communication when Toney ripped the arm off the chair in which he was sitting, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies attempted to arrest Toney for malicious mischief, but Toney resisted, resulting in a 17-minute physical struggle that involved four deputies and a State Patrol trooper, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Three deputies sustained minor injuries during the altercation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Once Toney was secured in handcuffs, medics were dispatched to evaluate him, the agency added.

Deputies later applied for and were granted a search warrant to retrieve the sword from the RV. The trailer had significant interior and exterior damage, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Toney was booked into the Clallam County Jail on investigation of second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and three counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Toney remained in jail on Wednesday on $50,000 bail.

Previous
PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

More in Crime

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two men in separate incidents

Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to two incidents over… Continue reading

PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

Jury found Lester guilty of attempted murder

Aaron Fisher, left, appears in Clallam County Superior Court on Jan. 9 with his attorney Lane Wolfley at a hearing during which his trial was confirmed to begin on Jan. 26. He has been charged with second-degree murder. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Murder trial is set for Jan. 26

Bank robbery trial to be reset for future date

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles assisted with the arrest of Justin Cox last June after he allegedly shot at officers and bystanders as he was sheltering inside a home. On Dec. 22, he received an order for civil commitment for inpatient psychiatric treatment. (Emily Matthiessen/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim man sent to state hospital

Charges could be refiled in Carlsborg standoff case

Cole Douglas, who was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the March 2025 hit and run that seriously injured Sequim middle-schooler Colton Dufour, listens to Judge Elizabeth Stanley as Colton’s mother, Cherie Tachell, seated several rows back, smiles at her son just minutes before Douglas was taken into custody to begin serving a 12-month jail sentence. Seated beside them is victims advocate Molly Ramsey, who works in the Clallam County prosecuting attorney’s office and read a victim’s impact statement to the court during hearing. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Sequim man gets 1 year in hit-and-run

Teenager was seriously injured in March collision

Judge orders mental exam

Arraignment in murder case reset for late January

Couple investigated for identify theft, fraud

A Sequim couple has been arrested following an investigation… Continue reading

Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg

Murder suspect returns to court

Charges refiled in his mother’s death

Montana man arrested three times in Clallam County in December

A 37-year-old Montana man was arrested three times last… Continue reading

Sheriff’s Office warns of payment requests scam related to jail

Multiple scam reports involving fraudulent payment requests have been… Continue reading

Financial scam targeting Peninsula residents, Sheriff’s Office says

North Olympic Peninsula residents have had more than $1… Continue reading