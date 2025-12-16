Bothell man sentenced to prison for financial crime

PORT ANGELES — A Bothell man has been sentenced to just more than a year in prison for his role in a theft scheme that targeted elderly victims in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Pralay Kar, 39, received a term of 12 months and one day from Clallam County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Stanley on Thursday after Kar pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree theft, a Class B felony, according to a news release from the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The charges stemmed from an operation in which people were tricked into handing over thousands of dollars in cash and gold bars. Victims were instructed to place the money into lock boxes, seal them with duct tape and turn them over to couriers, according to the release.

Investigators identified Kar through video footage and later located him in Bothell. When he was arrested, law enforcement found him in possession of one of the lock boxes that had been provided by a Clallam County victim.

Under state law, Kar’s standard sentencing range was four to 12 months. Prosecutors said the parties agreed to an exceptional sentence of 12 months and one day, which resulted in a prison sentence rather than a jail term.

During sentencing, one Clallam County victim delivered a statement through an advocate from Healthy Families of Clallam County, detailing how she was contacted by someone claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission and instructed to withdraw and surrender large sums of cash. The victim said she lost more than $120,000 before she contacted law enforcement.

Kar told the court he was new to the United States and accepted what he believed was a courier job without knowing his actions were illegal.

Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin disputed his claim, saying it was implausible that Kar believed his actions were legitimate.

“These financial scams targeting our elderly population are becoming more prevalent; if you are concerned in the least, call law enforcement and inquire,” Devlin said the release.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols said the impact of such crimes can be devastating for older adults and that he plans to contact state lawmakers to advocate for increased accountability for financial crimes against vulnerable populations.

Alla Mashkova, who was arrested for allegedly being involved in the same scheme to extort and steal from the Sequim woman, has a court date of Jan. 16 to schedule her trial.