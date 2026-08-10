Firewise program can help identify high-risk areas

Sunland is the first Firewise Program to partner with Clallam County Fire District 3 to form a board and create a three-year action plan for fire prevention. Residents are planning a work party on Aug. 22 and will use a wood chipper with grants through the fire district, officials said. (Clallam County Fire District 3)

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Using state and local grant funding, Clallam County Fire District 3 purchased a tool cache that partnering neighborhoods can use as part of its Firewise Program. (Clallam County Fire District 3)

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SEQUIM — As wildland fires devastate the Pacific Northwest, particularly the Spokane Complex Fires, people are seeking ways to help those impacted in addition to what can they do in their own communities.

In Spokane, about 65,000 people were evacuated and more than 600 homes destroyed, according to news reports.

The city of Spokane has temporarily designated its H.O.M.E. Starts Here Fund to support those impacted by the fires, according to The Spokesman-Review. To learn more, visit my.spokanecity.org/donate.

It was redirected to offer a safe location for donations and prevent scammers during the crisis.

Other nonprofit agencies looking to help include: Catholic Charities Eastern Washington at cceasternwa.org and the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate/dr/washington-wildfires-2026.html.

GoFundMe also has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the Spokane wildfires.

Locals helping statewide

It’s common for Sequim firefighters to be assigned to summer wildland fires through various response teams, fire district officials said.

While no one from Clallam County Fire District 3 is currently dispatched to the Spokane Complex Fires, two firefighters were previously assigned to two separate fires.

Firefighter/paramedic Joel Bower was assigned to the Modrite Fire northwest of Spokane that had burned about 51,000 acres. Capt. Bryan Swanberg has been assigned to the Anthony Fire that’s burned about 2,600 acres northwest of Baker City, Ore.

Both were set to wrap up 14-day assignments last week, fire district officials said.

Local efforts

Battalion Chief Chris Turner, who is in charge of Community Risk Reduction for Clallam County Fire District 3, said the Sequim area has seen a few fires this summer.

A majority have been small brush fires caused by weed burners.

A burn ban remains in effect for Clallam County. The state Department of Natural Resources has a high danger rating for western Washington.

Turner said the Olympic Peninsula is dry now, but it doesn’t have the same fuels as Spokane. However, the Bear Gulch Fire that burned about 20,000 acres north of Lake Cushman last year is an indicator of how serious incidents can impact the region.

Turner said making your property firewise is not an overnight thing, but inexpensive efforts can be made, such as picking up tree debris and mowing grass short.

Clallam County Fire District 3 also has implemented a Firewise Program for communities to tap into district services for help with prevention.

Last year, the Sunland community began the process to become Firewise USA recognized by forming a board and creating a three-year plan to better protect homes and lives.

Turner said fire district officials met with residents last month to assess homes and the surrounding area for fire danger. They identified two green spaces and common areas where they plan to trim trees on Aug. 22 and, through district-obtained grant funding, a wood chipper will be rented to reduce the trimmings.

The district also obtained a tool cache via grants to help with ongoing efforts.

Turner said the work is done by homeowners, and it’s been many years since the district had a similar program in place.

Interested neighborhoods can reach the fire district at 360-683-4242 or Turner at cturner@ccfd3.org.

For more information about firewise landscaping via the National Fire Protection Association, visit firewise.org.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.