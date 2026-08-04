Wildfire smoke may hit Peninsula

PORT TOWNSEND — Wildfire smoke from Eastern Washington fires might affect the North Olympic Peninsula this week, but it’s mostly expected in Seattle and Tacoma, emergency management officials said.

The smoke was included in the monthly public health update to the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners on Monday.

Three separate fires burned in the Spokane area over the weekend, Emergency Management Director Willie Bence said. As of Monday morning, those fires had burned 8,000 acres and were zero percent contained. Nearly 600 structures had been lost and 60,000 people had been evacuated.

“There is the possibility we may see some smoke over the next few days from that event,” Bence said. “Right now, a lot of the smoke forecasting for us over here in the eastern part of Jefferson County, we’re not likely to see really degraded conditions.”

The highest chance for smoke is today, Bence said.

Dr. Allison Berry, the public health officer for Clallam and Jefferson counties, also addressed the possibility of wildfire smoke coming into the area.

“I think now, when we see events like this, is a good time to make sure we are as prepared as possible, if anything like that were ever to come here,” Berry said. “We are not at risk from this Spokane fire, but certainly the risk of wildfires is very much present in our community, and the risk of smoke is certainly always possible from nearby fires.”

The best thing people can do is have air filters and at least one “clean air” room in their home, Berry said. For those who work or live outside, an N95 mask is the best protection from the smoke, she said. For those who can’t tolerate an N95 mask, the KN95 mask will offer some protection, Berry added.

Three websites that monitor air quality and smoke were suggested for people who are interested in keeping track: airqualitymap.ecology.wa.gov, wasmoke.blogspot.com and www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/heatrisk.

As far as diseases go, COVID-19 levels are once again being monitored through wastewater, Berry said. There is some activity, but it’s not severe, she added.

She also discussed the cyclospora outbreak that has become an issue in many states.

“Thankfully, so far, Washington has not been affected by that outbreak, and that is primarily because of what turned out to be the primary source of it, which is iceberg lettuce from a company called Taylor Farms that was then distributed both in Walmarts, some other grocery store chains and through Taco Bell,” Berry said. “None of that affected lettuce was distributed to Washington state.”

Syringe service

During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners also heard an update on Jefferson County Public Health’s Syringe Service Program from Harm Reduction Coordinator Anya Callahan.

The Syringe Service Program matters because people who use drugs are community members, Callahan said.

Without access to basic health services, communities experience higher HIV transmission, higher Hepatitis C transmission, more discarded syringes, more overdose deaths, increased emergency room utilization and greater barriers to treatment, according to Callahan’s presentation.

Jefferson County uses a needs-based syringe distribution model, which is recommended by national public health experts, according to the presentation.

“(Needs-based syringe distribution model) ensures people have enough sterile syringes for every injection, reducing disease transmission,” the presentation states. “Builds trust and encourages engagement with healthcare services, supports secondary exchange, allowing participants to deliver sterile supplies and health information to people who cannot access our program directly (and) reduces barriers to care by providing low-threshold, nonjudgmental access to services.”

Callahan’s presentation addressed three common misconceptions regarding syringe distribution models.

The first is that syringe programs encourage drug use.

“Research consistently shows syringe service programs do not increase drug use or crime,” the presentation states.

The second is that syringe programs keep people addicted.

“Participants who access syringe service programs are significantly more likely to enter substance use treatment than people who do not access these services,” the presentation states.

The third is that these programs only help people who use drugs.

“(Syringe programs) protect first responders, children, families, healthcare workers and the public,” the presentation stated.

People who use drugs and participate in syringe service programs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment than people who never used the program, according to the presentation.

Interior liaison

Commissioners also spoke Monday with Nathan Naidu, the deputy director of Intergovernmental and External Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“I’m the liaison with external parties for the secretary’s office, those primarily in the context of recreation and outdoor activities, public lands, national parks, and so our office is basically involved with everything the department is doing in various levels,” Naidu said. “We usually are in each meeting and get brought up to speed, a jack-of-all trades, expert of none, but one of the things that my office is paying extra attention to is our gateway communities.”

One question asked of Naidu was what he is looking for from local partners.

“Basically, what I need for you all are just to be my eyes and ears on the ground,” Naidu said. “We wanna be candid with each other. We wanna be upfront with each other, be communicative, that sort of thing.”

Another question was in regard to the national wildlife refuges and the fact that the budget line for them in the draft 2027 budget is zeroed out. Naidu promised to look into it and get information back to the commissioners.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.