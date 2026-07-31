Vacation Bible school scheduled

PORT ANGELES — First United Methodist, First Presbyterian and Holy Trinity Lutheran churches will offer “Rainforest Falls: Exploring the Nature of God” next week from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

The vacation Bible school will be in the main building at First United Methodist Church, 110 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

The school is intended for Pre-K through fifth-grade graduates.

Participants will take part in Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, make and eat snacks, collect Bible Memory Buddies and try sciency-fun experiments.

Each day will conclude with a Canopy Closing at 11:30 a.m that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned, family members and friends are encouraged to attend the closing.

For more information, call First United Methodist at 360-452-8971, First Presbyterian Church at 360-452-4781 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 360-452-2323.