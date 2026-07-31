ISSUES OF FAITH: If a label doesn’t serve you, let it go

LABELS CAN BE confining when we allow them to define us. Sometimes they come from other people. Sometimes we give them to ourselves.

Some labels can box us in: “I’m stupid.” “I’m slow.” “I’m lazy.” “I’m weak.” Other labels can build us up: “I’m intelligent.” “I’m clever.” “I’m kind-hearted.” “I’m generous.” “I’m a peacemaker.”

Labels can influence how we see ourselves and what we believe we are capable of becoming.

In high school, I labeled myself as someone who didn’t do well in math. In college, I took a Business Math course. I was nervous about the class. The professor taught us a trick to figure out percentages and ratios. I got an “A” in the class. I discovered that I could actually do really well at financial math, but I had supposed that I would fail.

Labels can divide us. “Conservative.” “Liberal.” “Old.” “Inexperienced.” “Republican.” “Democrat.” “Immigrant.” “Race.” Or even a “sexual orientation” can be a dividing label. Labels can lead to judging and stereotypes.

Do we know the truth about who we really are? Does this label describe me? Does it pigeonhole me into something that I don’t like?

Russell M. Nelson taught, “If any label replaces your most important identifiers, the results can be spiritually suffocating.”

When we label ourselves, do we leave room for change? I fear that young people might be labeled something by society or by their peers, and think that they cannot progress or change.

I love some of my labels. Car-enthusiast. Hard-worker. Friend. Father. Husband. Brother. Son of God. Disciple of Jesus Christ. These labels encourage me.

The youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have themes. For the young women, the theme is:

“I am a beloved daughter of heavenly parents, with a divine nature and eternal destiny.

As a disciple of Jesus Christ, I strive to become like Him. I seek and act upon personal revelation and minister to others in His holy name.

I will stand as a witness of God at all times and in all things and in all places.

As I strive to qualify for exaltation, I cherish the gift of repentance and seek to improve each day. With faith, I will strengthen my home and family, make and keep sacred covenants, and receive the ordinances and blessings of the holy temple.”

Those are beautiful labels which uplift and teach eternal truths about who we really are.

The Lord said, “For behold, this is my work and my glory—to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man,” (Moses 1:39). We are His work and glory.

Mortality is our time to prepare to meet God. Don’t give ear to unbelieving people who would tear down faith in the Savior, Jesus Christ. Instead, pray to God to have ears to hear and eyes to see your true identity. Pray to have a believing heart to know eternal truths.

One eternal truth that Russell M. Nelson taught is, “We are literally spirit children of God.” and then he asked, “Is that imprinted on our hearts?” We each have a divine nature.

Labels that bring peace, love and joy, and draw us closer to God, can be a blessing. Labels which discourage, cause contention or draw us away from the Lord should be discarded.

The prophet Mormon declared this label, “Behold, I am a disciple of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. I have been called of him to declare his word among his people, that they might have everlasting life,” (3 Nephi 5:13).

We have a loving Heavenly Father. Our most important label is that we are a child of God. Wear it proudly. It’s our eternal identity. His Son, Jesus Christ is the rock of our salvation. Being a disciple of Jesus Christ is a marvelous label not to be hidden. It’s our eternal labels that matter most of all.

_________

Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Jason Bringhurst is a former Bishop, now serving on the High Council of the Port Angeles Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ComeUntoChrist.org. His email is jasonbring@gmail.com.