Shower program policy approved

PORT ANGELES — The governing board of the Shore Aquatic Center has approved a policy guiding the rules of the pool’s hygiene access program.

The board of commissioners unanimously approved the Community Hygiene Access Program Policy during their meeting Tuesday.

“I appreciate the policy, I think it’s an appropriate one,” said board President Randy Johnson, who is also a Clallam County commissioner. “I think it is a very good program, well thought out and vetted. We’ve had no issues related to the voucher program. We’ve had other issues and had to ask people to leave, but none related to the shower program.”

For about two years, Shore Aquatic Center has supplied shower vouchers to organizations which distribute the vouchers to people who need a shower, but do not have access to one and cannot afford to pay for access to the center’s locker rooms.

That program was paused April 8 due to concerns from the community, mostly spread through social media.

The board first addressed the policy for the program during its April 29 meeting. It was decided during that meeting to allow the program to continue while the board worked on the policy.

At that time, board members heard from many community members on both sides of the debate.

Commenters were split between supporting the program and opposing it. Those in support praised the center for allowing dignity to unhoused people, while those against it cited safety concerns, often focusing on potential drug use, or physical or sexual abuses which could be committed by voucher users.

To those concerns, several people in favor said any aquatic center member was capable of drug use or abusing other users.

Similar concerns about the program were brought up during Tuesday’s meeting but the policy addresses those concerns, Johnson said.

“On average, we have one person a day who uses that program,” Johnson said. “There have been no issues with drugs or anything else. We want to make sure anyone who uses our pool is safe while they’re there. We vetted this policy and discussed it.”

The purpose of the new policy is “to establish guidelines for a limited shower access program that supports community health and hygiene needs while ensuring alignment with the Shore Aquatic Center’s mission, operational capacity, and all applicable laws and regulations,” the policy states.

People using the shower vouchers are granted access to the locker room shower facilities from 5:30 to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. The program is intended to promote public health and hygiene, support community-based outreach efforts and utilize existing facility capacity during low-demand periods.

Vouchers are distributed to partner organizations approved by acting executive director Ryan Amiot. In April, the only partner organizations that had been approved were St. Vincent de Paul and Clallam County Harm Reduction. Those approved organizations will then distribute the vouchers to people in need.

“Voucher users are granted access to shower and restroom facilities only,” the policy states. “Access to pools, fitness areas or other amenities is not included. All participants must comply with facility rules, staff direction and safety requirements. The Shore Aquatic Center reserves the right to deny access to any individual for violation of facility policies or unsafe behavior. Users must provide a valid name on the sign-in sheet.”

The policy outlines that the program will stay in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, which include the state Open Public Meetings Act, the state Department of Health regulations for public aquatic facilities, local health department codes on sanitation and facility use, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements and any relevant risk management, liability and insurance requirements.

“Participants must adhere to all posted health and hygiene rules,” the policy states. “The facility will maintain standard cleaning and sanitation protocols consistent with public pool regulations.”

The program is to operate with minimal direct costs to the aquatic center, according to the policy.

Pool staff is expected to track program usage, including the number of vouchers redeemed, participating organizations and operational impacts or incidents.

In the two years the program has already existed, Amiot has said the only issue was a voucher user taking longer than the maximum 30 minutes allotted for a shower.

Finally, the policy also dictates the distribution of Hygiene Kits.

“These kits will be required to be assembled and donated by partner organizations,” the policy states. “The kits must then be brought to Shore Aquatic Center for distribution. This will be done on an as-available basis.”

The policy provides a list of acceptable donated products that includes tooth brushes, toothpaste and soap. Razors are not permissible and shaving is not allowed in the facility.

Shower voucher users may also be provided towels on request. The towels will be returned before users leave the facility.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.