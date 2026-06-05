New Lower Elwha chairwoman wants to help build relationships

PORT ANGELES — The Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s new chairwoman wants to build stronger relationships.

Melissa Gilman, the current secretary/treasurer, defeated former chairwoman Frances Charles during the tribe’s election on May 23 with 115 votes, or 55.55 percent.

Charles, who had been the chairwoman for 22 years, had 72 votes, or 34.78 percent.

“There’s a whole lot of emotions,” Gilman said. “I’m very humbled and honored to be elected the chairwoman. It’s very humbling and exciting.”

Gilman, 43, said she’s excited to step into the role and to have a clear voice for the Lower Elwha Klallam people.

She has served as the secretary/treasurer for the past three years.

“That job was more about building relationships, keeping everything organized, doing a lot of resolutions and agendas,” Gilman said. “I was basically Frances’ right-hand man.”

In that position, Gilman traveled with Charles and went to meetings, and she learned a lot about tribal government and relationships.

“(Charles) has built me up quite a bit as far as meeting people and learning how to handle certain situations,” Gilman said. “She’s been a real mentor to me in that way.”

Gilman expects the next few months to be focused on transitions, meet-and-greets and getting everything switched over to her as the new chairwoman.

“What I really look forward to is continuing relationships, working with community members, working with our directors, staff and elders and being a positive voice for them,” Gilman said. “Basically just addressing the current needs today and looking at the future and seeing what our future opportunities are.”

Gilman was raised in Tacoma but would spend summers with her mother and the tribe, doing a lot of youth activities.

“I started getting involved in my heritage in 2010-11,” Gilman said. “I started coming to council meetings. What really drew me to move home was going to those council meetings and seeing all of the programs and how much Elwha takes care of its people. That was heartwarming, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Gilman moved to the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s area and “jumped in full force,” she said.

“I’ve been deeply involved in all community events,” she said. “I’ve worked my way up in almost every department.”

As a tribal employee, Gilman has worked in the library, in social services, for the health department and was in the finance department for more than five years as a grant administrator.

“I know all of the programs in the tribe very well,” Gilman said.

With the tribe, when someone takes on an elected position, that becomes their full-time job, Gilman said.

As the new chairwoman, Gilman plans to work on relationships.

“To my community, and those outside the community, I look forward to hearing from you and building more relationships with everybody,” Gilman said. “Most importantly with our elders and our youths and building those relationships more.”

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.